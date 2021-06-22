Flogging Molly and the Violent Femmes will perform Oct. 15 at Les Schwab Amphitheater, according to an Old Mill District announcement.
The punk bands are co-headlining a concert tour in September and October around the country. The last time the Celtic punk rockers Flogging Molly were scheduled to play in Central Oregon was March of 2018, but the concert was cancelled due to inclement weather and was not rescheduled. Violent Femmes are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2021.
Online presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at bendconcerts.com, with the password, "encore," according to the website. Regular sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at either bendconcerts.com or the Old Mill District Ticket Mill, located between Lush and Tumalo Art Co.
