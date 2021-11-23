Wednesday 11/24
Thanksgiving Dinner Take It & Bake It: Sunriver resort is offering a Thanksgiving dinner to-go from the Great Hall, for parties of 4, 8 or 12 with a 7-day advance order; 3-7 p.m.; $45 a person, advance order required by calling 541-593-1000; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.
Welding Workshop: This hands-on class is perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $80 per person; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 15, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 11/25
Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4 a.m.-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four pack, $95 family six pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
I Like Pie Fun Run: On Thanksgiving morning, bring the entire family down to Old Mill District to run or walk a 1.5- or 2.5-mile loop for a good cause; 7-9 a.m.; $30 adults, $15 youth,$85 family 4-pack, registration required; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; cascaderelays.com or 541-312-0131.
The Redmond Turkey Trot: 5K & 10K run through the canyon, in the heart of Redmond. Every entry includes a Hoodoo Ski ticket, high-quality T-shirt and post-race pie; 9-11 a.m.; Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15th St., Redmond; redmondturkeytrot.com.
Thanksgiving Dinner at Roam: Join for a Thanksgiving dinner filled with all the traditional goodies plus more; noon-8 p.m.; $52 adults, $19 per child 6-12; Roam, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; roambend.com or 541-382-7626.
Thanksgiving Dinner at the Lodge: Gather the family and join us at the Lodge for an elaborate, plated, and traditional Thanksgiving Dinner; 1-8 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet: If you favor a bountiful buffet, join Sunriver Resort for a dinner experience at the Great Hall; 2-6:30 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go: Order dinners serving six to eight people, pick up on Thanksgiving Day, fill your growlers and give thanks; 6-8 p.m.; $150; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Trivia Night: We are bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Friday 11/26
Santa Flies in by AirLink: Santa will arrive in style by AirLink, landing on the west side event grass on Black Friday; 10-10:30 a.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Fourth Friday: Visit the art galleries of Sisters for art, music, demonstrations and more; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Come down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Silver Sage Trading Sale: Customers coming to exclusively shop at Silver Sage Trading for gifts may enter for free. The daily sale ends Dec. 9.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Thanksgiving Weekend Barrel Tasting: Complimentary admission, live music, barrel taste, wine, beer, soft drinks, Mediterranean apps all available for purchase; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Black Beer Friday: Eight dark beers on draft, including vintage releases, new merchandise and more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free $1 off all dark beer on draft; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Bonfires, Bikes and Brews: Every other Friday this winter the Good Bike Co opens their patio and strikes up the fire cauldron for a night of bike and brews; 4:30-7 p.m.; Good Bike Co., 284 NE Third St., Prineville; goodbikeco.com.
Sisters Tree Lighting: Kick off the holiday season with the tree lighting ceremony in Sisters; 5:30-6 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Corner of N. Fir St. and E. Main, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-0251.
‘80s Dance Night: Two local Redmond DJ’s spinning vinyl records from the ‘80s all night; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 11/27
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Come down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Thanksgiving Weekend Barrel Tasting: Complimentary admission, live music, barrel taste, wine, beer, soft drinks, Mediterranean apps all available for purchase; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Shop Small Saturday: Come on downtown and support Bend’s small businesses; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St, Bend; downtownbend.org or 541-788-3628.
Saturday Market: Bringing fun, color and vendor success to downtown Redmond!; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com or 541-527-4345.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Black Beer Friday: Eight dark beers on draft, including vintage releases, new merchandise and more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free $1 off all dark beer on draft; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Civil War Watch Party: Dress in your favorite team’s items for a chance to win a prize at the football watch party between Oregon State and University of Oregon; noon; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; facebook.com or 541-527-2101.
Take-and-Make Craft-Soapmaking: Explore the melt & pour soap-making process; 1-1:30 p.m.; free, registration required; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
The Nutcracker — A Child’s Tale: Directed by Alesa Terry, this holiday ballet takes place on the eve of Christmas when a young girl, Clara, befriends a nutcracker; 1:30-3:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.; $27 Adults, $20 children; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friendsgiving: An evening of festive eats, the ticket includes-a live concert on the big screen, table seating and a meal for one; 6 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Comedy at Craft — Grant Lyon: The comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 11/28
Cars and Coffee: Stop at the coffee shop to chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver and enjoy fellow enthusiasts; 8-11 a.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/CODE.bend or 541-306-6689.
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Thanksgiving Weekend Barrel Tasting: Complimentary admission, live music, barrel taste, wine, beer, soft drinks, Mediterranean apps all available for purchase; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Black Beer Friday: Eight dark beers on draft, including vintage releases, new merchandise and more; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free $1 off all dark beer on draft; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Trivia & Mimosas: UKB Trivia hosts this friendly competition of the minds; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Menorah Lighting: The Chabad of Central Oregon hosts its annual menorah lighting at dusk; 4-6 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Monday 11/29
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing and medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Living Well with Diabetes — Workshop Information Session: This information session will go over what to expect during the upcoming six-week, online class to support people living with type 2 diabetes; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; free $10 suggested donation for workbook; Deschutes County Health Services, online, Bend; compasshp.org.
Tree-ific Craft Night: Create a ceramic light-up tree to bring home with you; 6-9 p.m.; $30 Nightlight tree; $65 11” table top tree; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; meanderingmaker.com or 541-610-2520.
Tuesday 11/30
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught by Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Many Things You Wish You Knew About Hanukkah: Join Rabbi Yossi and the Community for a Continuous Jewish Education evening; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; JCCO Bend, online, Bend; JCCOBend.com or 541-668-6887.
Know Timber — Totem Poles the Past and the Present: Destroyed, stolen, and appropriated through colonization, hear how 21st century Northwest Coast Indigenous people are now reappropriating their artistry into symbols of Native sovereignty; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Old St. Francis History Pub Lost Ski Areas of Oregon: Join Steven Stenkamp for a tour of alpine ski areas around the state that have come and gone; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Wednesday 12/1
Silver Moon Toy Drive with Eric Leadbetter: Swing by to drop off a toy, play mini-golf and sip on a Silver Moon beer while listening to Eric Leadbetter play; 5-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
