Wednesday 11/17
Know Timber — Owls of the Forest: Discover the denizens of the dark-owls-that prowl our local forests. Learn about their natural history and dependency on forested and open habitats. Discover ways to identify by sight and sound; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
SCORE Workshop — Business Financing, Preparing to Meet Your Banker: Learn how you can strategically acquire additional capital to leverage in getting your business to the next level; 5:30-7 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Legends of the Northern Paiute: Wilson Wewa from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will present legends handed down to him by his elders, in the traditional story-telling way; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Other Side of the Hill film screening: There will be a screening of the film Other Side of the Hill, followed by a Q&A discussion with rural leaders in clean energy, including Nick Johnson and Jim Walls; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; us06web.zoom.us or 541-385-6908.
Holiday Meal Planning & Sides Class: Join Chef Candy Argondizza to better prepare for your holiday meals; 6-8 p.m.; Kara"s Kitchen, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com.
Oregon Hunters Association Monthly Meeting: A regular monthly meeting will be held; 6:30 p.m.; Bend Golf and Country Club, 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend; oregonhunters.org or 541-382-7437.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 11/18
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught by Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
City Club Forum — The Seeds of Civility: This forum will explore what it takes to move from being upset about an issue to being a part of solutions; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $4, watch the live stream for free; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
Thrifty Thursday: Join Revival Vintage and Luck of the Draw, for their monthly Thrifty Thursday. Shop local guest vendors with a free drink in hand while funk tunes spin live; 3-7 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk: A happy hour that brings together different facets in business community's to network, share ideas and further local business. Join us in-person or virtually; 5-8 p.m.; $26-$36; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; edcoinfo.com or 541-382-5174.
Our Opening Act — An Evening of Comedy and Community for Oregon's Future: Giggle along with local comedians while learning about how to support Our Children Oregon's advocacy and engagement work to build a future where all children thrive; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Our Children Oregon, online; secure.everyaction.com or 503-236-9754.
Author Event — Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood: The author will discuss his book about tips, local insight and countless activities to do around the Columbia River and Mount Hood Areas; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wintervention Kickoff: Hoodoo is dumping over $50,000 in prizes including lift tickets, lodging, skis, snowboards, gear and more; 6-8 p.m.; Three Creeks Brewing Company, 721 Desperado Court, Sisters; facebook.com/ThreeCreeksBrewing or 541-549-1963.
Trivia Night: Bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Books In Common NW — Amy Leach: The author will talk about her new book "The Everybody Ensemble"; 6:30-8 p.m.; must have a copy of the book; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Hostel Trivia Night: Bring a team of four, or make friends there and attempt to dethrone the smartest travelers you've ever seen; 6:30 p.m.free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Meet Up: Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. Ages 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Big Cats in the Forest: Cougars & Bobcats: This presentation will discuss some of the general biology related to cougars and bobcats in Oregon including reproduction, food sources, causes of mortality, habitat requirements and more; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, must register; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Friday 11/19
Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four-pack, $95 family six-pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
Ladies Night in Downtown Bend: An evening filled with special offers, drinks, food and more; 5-8 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St, Bend; downtownbend.org or 541-788-3628.
Textured Hoop Earrings Workshop: In this 2-hour workshop, students will learn to create the perfect textured hoop earrings, how to shape a copper or brass hoop, add texture using hammers and stamps, and finish them up by creating sterling silver earwires; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $119 per person; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 15, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
The Stomping Grounds: This action-packed feature explores the backyards and zones our pro skiers can frequent every day; 8 p.m.; $19.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Throw Back Club Night: DJ Raider Mystic will be dropping a night of clubbing dance smash hits; 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 11/20
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20; free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Bend Burlesque Presents Harvest Moon: Join Bend Burlesque for a night of celebrating Autumn coming in with some legs, laughs and live entertainment; 8 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-382-4754.
Comedy at Craft: Cody Michael, Erin Oren and Stuart Wilson will perform their comedy acts; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 11/21
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Trivia & Mimosas: UKB Trivia hosts this friendly competition of the minds; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Lance Burton and Friends: Watch this performance of classic magic, illusions and humor; 3 p.m. or 7 p.m.; $45-$65; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/22
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
The Vance Stance/Structural Reprogramming: Learn what athletes and Olympic contenders have found relief with for 45 years with this 12-week series; noon-2 p.m.; $180 x12 classes over 12 weeks. Multiple times available.; Eastside Home Studio, 21173 Sunburst Ct, Bend; thevancestance.com.
Tuesday 11/23
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught by Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Out of Thin Air Improvisational Theater: The local improvisational troupe will make up scenes and sketches based on audience suggestions; 8 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Wednesday 11/24
Welding Workshop: This hands-on class is perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $80 per person; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 15, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
