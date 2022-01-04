Ongoing
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your ski pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; Daily from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 1/5
The Met: Cinderella (Encore): Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano; 1-3 p.m.; free; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-2901.
Lamb to Sea Cooking Class: Chef Josh will be preparing Scallops, Cream Sauce, Herb Crusted Lamb Chops and Pinot Noir Reduction; 6-9 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-617-0312.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Thursday 1/6
Mindfulness in Motion: Living, breathing, moving meditation … guided and facilitated with music; 6-7:15 p.m.; $0-$15; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Wintervention: Hoodoo is dumping over $50,000 in prizes including lift tickets, lodging, skis, snowboards, gear, goods and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; Avid Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 1/7
Create a Year You Love — Manifestation Class: Tarot readings, vision boards, gua sha stone goody bags, shopping and more; 6-8:30 p.m.; $49; Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; 541-323-7585.
Saturday 1/8
Wildlife Conservation Photography: Join the museum’s wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care. Experienced photographers will be available to assist participants with camera techniques for photography; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $120-$150, members receive 20% discount; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Comedy at Craft: Nic Lanier, Cori Ramsey, Stuart Wilson, Sam Donaldson and Mark Rook will perform standup comedy; 8 p.m.; $15, plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 1/9
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Rage Yoga Workshop & Book Signing: The workshop will include a five-hour Rage Yoga retreat taught by Lindsay, plus a drink from the venue and a book and book signing; noon-5 p.m.; $99; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; rageyoga.com or 541-639-4776.
Writers Working — Critique Groups Workshop: Bring two pages or two poems to share with a group for critique; 1-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Monday 1/10
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Trivia Mondays: Bring your team of up to four and snag a spot to play and get the chance to win prizes at weekly trivia; 6 p.m.; Legend Cider Co, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Natural History Pub — Locating Bull Trout Using DNA Technology: Join Jodi Wilmoth, Native Fish Society Steward for the Little Deschutes River, to learn about the DNA technology helping to locate threatened and endangered species like the Bull Trout; 7-8 p.m.; free, RSVP is required; High Desert Museum, online; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 1/11
Getting to know forest amphibians of Oregon: Learn from amphibian experts about the role forests play in providing habitat for amphibians; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Writers Working — Editor's Panel Discussion: COWG Board Members and professional editors share their ideas on how to approach the basic challenges of editing your work.; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; in-person or virtual; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center: Develop tools to manage online lives for both adults and children; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 1/12
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; Noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Know Origins — Kingfisher Stories: Settle in for virtual storytelling of Kingfisher tales and the origin of "halcyon days"; 6-7 p.m.; free, registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Healthy New Year Cooking Class: Suzanne Landry, a fresh food chef and a wellness educator, will be preparing healthy meals; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-617-0312.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
