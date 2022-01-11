Theatre and Dance
Friday 1/14
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 1/15
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Central Oregon Dance Showcase: Support your local dance studios and see the talent in the area; 7 p.m.; $20-$25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Father's Group Film Series Presents — A Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: The Father's Group is presenting a full month of films to celebrate and honor Black History Month kicking off with an MLK celebration featuring local artists, a short performance, a film (to be announced shortly) followed by a Q&A led by The Father's Group; 5 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Sunday 1/16
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express: Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 1/19
Tango Classes and Practica: Learn to dance the tango; 6:30 p.m.; $5-$10 at door; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 541-388-1908.
Comedy
Thursday 1/13
Comedy & A Cause Presents — Mike Young: Detroit native Mike Young is an original voice in comedy.; 8-10 p.m.; $25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 1/15
Comedy at Craft — Erik Escobar: The Mexipino comedian will perform with special guest Steve Harber; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 1/19
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com.
Books
Thursday 1/13
Author Event — "Generation Occupy," by Michael Levitin: The author will discuss his book about his account of the Occupy Movement; 6 p.m.; free, must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 1/14
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration," by Sara Dykma; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 1/17
RAB Middles Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Julie of the Wolves," by Jean Craighead George; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 1/18
Author Event — "What's Up with White Women," by Ilsa Govan and Tilman Smith: The authors will discuss their book about white female privilege; 6-7 p.m.; must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 1/19
Mystery Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Man Who Died Twice" by Richard Osman; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 1/13
Trivia Night: Play genuine UKB trivia with indoor and outdoor seating available to get a chance to win gift card prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bridge99brewery or 541-280-1690.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 1/15
High Gravity Brewfest at the Fireside Courtyard: Gather around a blazing firepit or step inside the Theater and Father Luke’s Room to taste all the big, bold ales — and cider — at the ninth annual Brewfest; 1-8 p.m.; $25 includes 12 tokens & Pint Glass; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 1/19
Trivia Night: Play trivia with Quizhead Games; 6:30 p.m.free; The Vault Taphouse, 245 SW Sixth St., Bend; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 1/13
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 1/14
Candlelight Yoga + Candle Making Event: Join for an evening of Vinyasa + Yin yoga movements, breathwork, mindful intention setting and candle making with scent oils; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $35 pre-registration required; Free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Tuesday 1/18
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Saturday 1/15
Kids Open Play: Drop kids ages 0-12 off for open play hours; noon-3 p.m.; $15; free Spirit Yoga and Fitness, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Monday 1/17
Toddler Open Play: Drop toddlers off for open play hours on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9:00 a.m.-noon; $15; free Spirit Yoga and Fitness, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Talks & Lectures
Thursday 1/13
Know Origins — Origin & Evolution of Whales: Hear the astonishing story of the origins and evolution of cetaceans; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Friday 1/14
Know Origins — Origin & Evolution of Whales: Hear the astonishing story of the origins and evolution of cetaceans. You can attend this program online or in-person; noon-1 p.m.; free, register for online Access only; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Sunday 1/16
Ladies New Year Pamper and Planning Party: Get pampered with other ladies and do some goal setting and vision boarding; 2-6 p.m.; $25, all-inclusive; She Flower Club, Rickard Road, Bend; sheflower.com or 503-265-9980.
Tuesday 1/18
Downtown Bend — SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Handmade Cutting Board Class: Create a beautiful, handmade one-plank cutting board with the assistance of experts; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $169 per person; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Know Origins — Human Evolution and the Origins of Inequality: Hear how animals can help us understand our own evolution and behaviors. Dr. Michel Waller is an Associate Professor at COCC.; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 1/19
Fancy French Dinner Cooking Class: Chef Candy Argondizza will be preparing Beef Wellington, Sauce Bordelaise, Pommes Darphin and Glazed Carrots; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com
Know Origins — Psilocybin Therapy in Oregon: Learn about Oregon's pioneering law to make access to psilocybin legal. You can attend this program online or in person.; 6-7 p.m.; free, register for online access; Downtown Bend Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.