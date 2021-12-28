Ongoing
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your ski pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; Daily from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 12/29
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 1 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Winter Song: The concert, put on by Merideth Kaye Clark, will include a collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth; 7:30 p.m.$20-$30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 12/30
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught By Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 1 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Trivia Night: Craft brings a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels.; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Comedy & A Cause Presents — Steve Hofstetter: Author, columnist and comedian Steve Hofstetter will perform stand-up comedy; 7-9 p.m.; $50; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 12/31
Hoodoo's New Year's Eve Party: All-day party on the mountain with a special dinner menu, live music and professional fireworks show; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 2740 Big Lake Road, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
NYE Under The Big Top: Company Grand, the 9-piece electrifying funk band will highlight the evening and will be accompanied by strange, intriguing, and titillating acts; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $35 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
NYE with Bend Burlesque: A full burlesque show, followed by mingling and dancing; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Cult Of Tuck’s New Queers Eve: Your favorite Cult is bringing you a New Queers Eve bash to ring in the new year and prepare you to take on a year of success, happiness and most of all, gayness; 9 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 1/1
The Met’s Live in HD Cinderella: Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano; 9:55-11:55 a.m.; free; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-2901.
Sunday 1/2
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 1 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 1/3
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall St, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Trivia Mondays: Bring your team of up to four and snag a spot to play and get the chance to win prizes at weekly trivia; 6 p.m.; Legend Cider Co, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Tuesday 1/4
Author Event — Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid by Thor Hanson: The author will discuss his book on how climate change is driving evolution; 6 p.m.; free, must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 1/5
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
The Met’s Cinderella Encore: Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano; 1-3 p.m.; free; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-2901.
Lamb to Sea Cooking Class: Chef Josh will be preparing Scallops, Cream Sauce, Herb Crusted Lamb Chops and Pinot Noir Reduction; 6-9 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-617-0312.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.