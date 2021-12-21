Ongoing
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your ski pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; Daily from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Virtual Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; through Dec. 31; Sunriver Women’s Club, online, Sunriver; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Wednesday 12/22
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Go down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Wine Wednesday: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
NWX Tour of Lights: Go see the holiday decorations in NWX. Stop by Roundabout Books throughout the tour to pick up a copy of the map; free; NorthWest Crossing, NorthWest Crossing Neighborhood, Bend; visitnwx.com.
Bingo Night: Join brewery bingo featuring Tumalo Cider and get brewery swag as prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 12/23
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught By Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
NWX Tour of Lights: Go see the holiday decorations in NWX. Stop by Roundabout Books throughout the tour to pick up a copy of the map; free; NorthWest Crossing, NorthWest Crossing Neighborhood, Bend; visitnwx.com.
Trivia Night: Craft is bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-749-8611.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Friday 12/24
Christmas Eve Brunch: Grab your family and friends and enjoy an afternoon of festive food and drink; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
NWX Tour of Lights: Go see the holiday decorations in NWX. Stop by Roundabout Books throughout the tour to pick up a copy of the map; free; NorthWest Crossing, NorthWest Crossing Neighborhood, Bend; visitnwx.com.
Unity Christmas Eve Service: This candle-lighting service will be live in the Unity Sanctuary, masks required, and live-streamed; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 925-366-3091.
Sunday 12/26
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; the price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 12/27
Vinyasa Yoga Classes: Love Thy Camp raises money through yoga, one-hour flows, most weekdays; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $20 drop-in, $65 for a private session; Love Thy Camp, 20039 Beaver Lane, Bend; lovethycamp.com or 541-948-5035.
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 1 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road, Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Trivia Mondays: Bring your team of up to four and snag a spot to play and get the chance to win prizes at weekly trivia; 6 p.m.; Legend Cider Co, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Tuesday 12/28
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught By Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 1 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road, Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Wednesday 12/29
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 1 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road, Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
