Ongoing
NWX Tour of Lights: Go see the holiday decorations in NWX. Stop by Roundabout Books throughout the tour to pick up a copy of the map; daily; free; NorthWest Crossing Neighborhood, Bend; visitnwx.com.
“Miracle on 34th Street — The Play”: A holiday classic adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; $27 adult, Senior/Student $25; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Come down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, Tuesday; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Thursday 12/16
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught By Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Toy Drive and Pint Night: A toy drive and $1 of every pint sold will benefit the Giving Plate; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Roving Carolers in the Old Mill District: Experience the sounds of local choir groups this holiday season as carolers rove the district; 3-6 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Revival Vintage Two Year Anniversary: Celebrate the anniversary on Thrifty Thursday with free drinks by Boneyard and Avid, a live DJ set, vendors including local jewelers, vintage resellers, henna art, meatball subs and more; 4 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com or 503-702-3552.
Know Celebrate — Meditation: Learn about meditation and mindfulness and how these practices can support you during the holiday season in this live Zoom meeting; 6-7 p.m.; free, Zoom registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Trivia Night: Craft is bringing a nostaligic spin to trivia with large, hand crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 12/17
Friday Holiday Art Walk: The art walk will feature many different artists, demonstrations and lots of company; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Roving Carolers in the Old Mill District: Experience the sounds of local choir groups this holiday season as carolers rove the district; 3-6 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Office Christmas Party: This movie is the third in a series of holiday movies that will play at the Tower Theater; 7 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 12/18
J-Dub’s Fourth Annual Breakfast with Santa: Serving as a benefit for the Bend Family Kitchen, kids can meet Santa, grab a photo and free meal; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations; J Dub Bar and Restaurant, 932 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/jdubbend or 541-797-6335.
Ugly Sweater Party: Ugly sweater costume contest and night of festive fun; 5 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
The Grinch: This movie is the fourth in a series of holiday movies that will play at the Tower Theater; 7 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Dope Show: A stand-up comedy show where comedians perform, then get super high and attempt to perform again; 7-9 p.m.; $25-$35; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tom Grant Benefit Piano Concert: Tom Grant is doing a benefit piano concert to support Dave Finch cancer expenses; 8-9:30 p.m.; $20 for Livestream and $25 live at Unity Church; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; form.jotform.com.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Sunday 12/19
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 12/20
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Know Celebrate — Bend Cello Performance: Enjoy the sounds of the holidays with this performance by the Bend Cello Collective; 5-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Trivia Mondays: Bring your team of up to four and snag a spot to play and get the chance to win prizes at weekly trivia; 6 p.m.; Legend Cider Co, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Tuesday 12/21
Know Celebrate — New Year’s Eve Craft Bag: Register for a kit to create your own NYE celebration decorations; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free, registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach, taught By Grandmaster Franklin, focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
The Library Book Club: Share your favorite reads of the year via Zoom; noon-1 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, online; deschutespubliclibrary.com or 541-330-3760.
Winter Solstice Candlelight Celebration: The Brasserie will have a candlelight dinner celebrating the winter solstice; 4:30-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Outdoor Holiday Movie Night: Bundle up and get festive with a family-friendly, holiday movie in the heated tent; 6 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Unity Winter Solstice Meditation: Cathleen Hylton will host a meditation to help you to get centered; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.elvanto.net or 541-350-8448.
Out of Thin Air Improvisational Theater: The local improvisational troupe will make up scenes and sketches based on audience suggestions; 8 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Wednesday 12/22
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Bingo Night: Join brewery bingo featuring Tumalo Cider and brewery swag as prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.