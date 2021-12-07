Ongoing
NWX Tour of Lights: Go see the holiday decorations in NWX. Stop by Roundabout Books throughout the tour to pick up a copy of the map; daily; free; NorthWest Crossing Neighborhood, Bend; visitnwx.com.
“Miracle on 34th Street — The Play”: A holiday classic adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; $27 adult, Senior/Student $25; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
HDCM 14th Annual Gala Silent Auction: Take care of your holiday shopping or treat yourself to some incredible items from local favorite artists and businesses; noon Thursday through Tuesday; free; High Desert Chamber Music, online, Bend; HighDesertChamberMusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Wednesday 12/8
Homeschool Day: Animal Adaptations: Students will explore and observe animals and biofacts and discuss the similarities and differences between major animal groups and the adaptations that aid each animal in survival; 10 a.m.-noon; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; visitbend.com or 541-593-4394.
Wine Wednesdays at Flights Wine Bar: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; Flights Wine Bar, 59868 Calgary Loop, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Maker’s Market: The fifth annual Maker’s Market with Five Dolla Shake; 5-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bingo Night: Grab food and a drink and join in on some bingo by Double Mountain; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Thursday 12/9
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Trivia Night: Craft is bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-749-8611.
Cripple Threat Comedy: Ryan Niemiller of Comedy LA’s Cripple Threat will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $27.50 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 12/10
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Go down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade: Every year Bend’s most dedicated paddling enthusiasts dress up their canoes and kayaks in bright lights and other holiday garb for a paddle around the Deschutes River; 4-5 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Scalehouse Gallery Artist Talk — Jon Gann, Kites for War: Gann will share his personal history as it relates to the bare truths of the works in his show, infinity splinters / resttagebücher, currently up at Scalehouse Gallery; 6-7 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2021.eventive.org or 541-640-2186.
Smokus Pocus — A 420 Magic Show: Caricatures will come to life, objects will vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds will be read, and both the stoned and sober will experience the high that is Smokus Pocus; 7-10 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 12/11
Pottery and Crafts Show and Sale: Unique Handmade decorative and functional Pottery and Crafts by local artists; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; facebook.com/RakuCO1 or 541-385-6908.
Winter Wonders: Join a free family program with winter crafts and outdoor activities including nature ornaments, scavenger hunts, wildlife tracking and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Skyliners Lodge, 16125 Skyliners Road, Bend; childrensforestco.org or 541-383-5592.
Lake Creek Lodge Holiday Open House: Meet Chef Robert, take a tour, listen to music and mix and mingle; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Lake Creek Lodge, 13375 SW Forest Service Road 1419, Camp Sherman; lakecreeklodge.com or 541-588-2150.
Central Oregon Locavore’s Holiday Gift Faire: Find unique gifts from over 100 local farmers, ranches, crafters and vendors; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; traveloregon.com.
Winter Festivities with the Millers: Join the Millers as they get ready for the winter season. Learn what goes into getting ready for winter on a homestead; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $9-$15 free with admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Out in the Open — A Panel Discussion on Gender, Sexuality + Mental Health: In conversation with the exhibition, Jon Gann is hosting a panel with local mental health professionals on mental health, gender and sexuality; 11 a.m.-noon; free, suggested donation; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2021.eventive.org or 541-640-2186.
Improv Workshop With Tallie Medel: This workshop engages exercises developed by teachers including Jacques Lecoq, Merry Conway, and Keith Johnstone; noon-4 p.m.; $40-$120 Sliding Scale; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; talliemedel.com or 541-668-1046.
Writers Writing — Make an Unforgettable First Chapter Impression: Write a killer first line, a killer first page and a killer first chapter with local author Sarah Smith; 1-3 p.m.; free, register to receive Zoom link; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Backyard Christmas Markets: There will be all different kinds of local craft vendors ranging from jewelry and pottery to baked goods, massages, and many more. Plus live music all afternoon; 2-5 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Comedy at Craft: Cody Michael: The Central Oregon-based comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Sunday 12/12
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Pottery and Crafts Show and Sale: Unique Handmade decorative and functional Pottery and Crafts by local artists; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; facebook.com/RakuCO1 or 541-385-6908.
Magical Markets of Merriment: Go get a taste of holiday whimsy, shop from the trolley cart woman, maybe catch some live piano and shop until your heart’s content; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Maragas Winery Jazz: Weekly live jazz session; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Know Celebrate — Snowshoeing with Wanderlust Tours: Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike along the eastern Cascades led by Wanderlust Tours; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; free must register by Dec. 8., donations appreciated; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Back Massage for Couples Class: Learn to connect with, relax, and heal your favorite person through the art of massage this holiday season; 3 p.m.; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 12/13
Trivia Mondays: Bring your team of up to four and snag a spot to play and get the chance to win prizes at weekly trivia; 6 p.m.; Legend Cider Co, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Tuesday 12/14
Know Celebrate — Snowshoeing with Wanderlust Tours: Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike along the eastern Cascades led by Wanderlust Tours; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free must register by Dec. 10, donations appreciated; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Dealing with Stress Webinar: Learn how to deal with fear and anxiety in an emergency situation during this webinar; 6-7:45 p.m.; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Holiday Trivia Night: Grab food and a drink and join a game of holiday trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Wednesday 12/15
Wine Wednesdays at Flights Wine Bar: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; Flights Wine Bar, 59868 Calgary Loop, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Auditions for “The Odd Couple, Female Version”: Sunriver Stars Community Theater is looking for two main characters: messy, free spirit Olive and tidy, recently divorced Florence, four friends and two brothers; 6 p.m.; free; Sunriver Chamber of Commerce, 56825 Venture Lane, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-593-8149.
Know Celebrate — Merry Berry Celebration: Cooking with Berries throughout the Holiday Season: Join a festive celebration and learn the most flavorful ways to incorporate fresh, frozen, freeze-dried and dried berries throughout your holiday menu; 6-7 p.m.; free, Zoom registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
