NWX Tour of Lights: Go see the holiday decorations in NWX. Printed maps available at the Tree Lighting on Thursday, or stop by Roundabout Books throughout the tour to pickup a copy; free; NorthWest Crossing Neighborhood, Bend; visitnwx.com
Wednesday 12/1
Wine Wednesdays at Flights Wine Bar: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; Flights Wine Bar, 59868 Calgary Loop, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Silver Moon Toy Drive with Eric Leadbetter: Swing by to drop off a toy, play mini golf and sip on a Silver Moon beer while listening to Eric Leadbetter play; 5-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Bingo Night: All ages are welcome to play bingo. Prizes are provided by Fremont Brewery; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Thursday 12/2
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Empowering Families Luncheon: The Latino Community Association luncheon raises funds to support English, computer and citizenship classes, employment assistance, legal clinics, income tax assistance, health insurance enrollment, youth development and more; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10 online ticket additional donations appreciated; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; classy.org or 541-815-2401.
COCC's 18th Annual Holiday Art Sale: Peruse a vast selection of handcrafted items and fanciful art created by COCC students and faculty; noon-5 p.m.; COCC Coats Campus Center-Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Winter Nights Series: Join for after hours to see the latest exhibitions. Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a brew or bite, as will the museum store; 4-8 p.m.; $10 Adults, $6 children ages 3-12, members free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Know Celebrate — Klezmer Fiddle and Yiddish Songs: Enjoy this intimate violin performance of Yiddish folk songs; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Author Event: "Atlas of the Heart," by Brené Brown: Author Brown will discuss her new novel on Zoom; 5-6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wintervention: Hoodoo is dumping over $50,000 in prizes including lift tickets, lodging, skis, snowboards, gear, goods and more; 6-8 p.m.; Avid Cider, 550 Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-633-7757.
Author Event: "These Precious Days," by Ann Patchett: The author will discuss her new novel via Zoom; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia Night: We are bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend or 541-749-8611.
Friday 12/3
Assistance League of Bend Holiday Decor Sale: A holiday decor sale that includes new and gently used decorated trees, ribbon, ornaments, Santas, reindeer and more. Proceeds benefit children and adults in need; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Assistance League of Bend, 210 SE Urania Lane, Bend; http://http:assistanceleage.org/bend or 541-389-2075.
COCC's 18th Annual Holiday Art Sale: Peruse a vast selection of handcrafted items and fanciful art created by COCC students and faculty; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; COCC Coats Campus Center-Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Head down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, Social Security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
First Friday Art Walk in the Old Mill District: Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, Amejko Artistry, Saxon's Fine Jewelers, Winsome Construction and City Home will host events showcasing an array of artists and mediums; 3-6 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Carolers in the Old Mill District: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites; 3-4:30 p.m.; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Bend Community Tree Lighting & Holiday Art Walk: Join the community for a tree lighting at the top of Drake Park; 4:30-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St, Bend; downtownbend.org or 541-788-3628.
25th Anniversary Party: Kickoff the winter season by celebrating with limited-edition Oregon Adaptive Sports merchandise and BBC's latest winter ale; 5-10 p.m.; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co or 541-383-1599.
Knowledge is Power Tree Workshop: This class is essential to learn how to manage your trees in Central Oregon's climate, prevent disease for the longevity of its life and when to take action on all of these topics at the right time of year; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Shop Forestry & Supply, 63120 Nels Anderson Road, Bend; eventbrite.com or 360-461-6473.
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation': This movie is the first in a series of holiday movies that will play at the Tower Theater; 7 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Miracle on 34th Street — The Play: A holiday classic adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27 adult, Senior/Student $25; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Live Storytelling — 'Metamorphosis': Storytellers Peter Gunby, Katy Ipock, Pauly Anderson and Diane Allen will perform live; 7:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Fantastic Fridaze Dance Party: Dance to the sounds of DJ N8ture with visuals and a large dance floor; 9 p.m.; free; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 12/4
Assistance League of Bend Holiday Decor Sale: A holiday decor sale that includes new and gently used decorated trees, ribbon, ornaments, Santas, reindeer and more. Proceeds benefit children and adults in need; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Assistance League of Bend, 210 SE Urania Lane, Bend; http://http:assistanceleage.org/bend or 541-389-2075.
Know Celebrate — Sisters High School Jazz Choir Caroling: Enjoy the harmonies of the Holidays at an outdoor caroling event; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
SantaLand in the Old Mill District: Come down to Center Plaza and snap a free photo with the jolly man in the big red suit; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Bend Christmas Parade: Christmas floats will pass through downtown for the 30th year; noon; Downtown Bend, Bend; bendchristmasparade.org.
'Elf': This movie is the second in a series of holiday movies that will play at the Tower Theater; 7 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
'Miracle on 34th Street' — The Play: A holiday classic adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27 adult, Senior/Student $25; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Cory Michaelis & Andrew Rivers: Comedians Andrew Rivers and Cory Michaelis team up for a night of laughter; 8-11 p.m.; $15-$30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-408-4329.
Comedy at the Craft: Comedians Cody Michael, Erin Oren and Stuart Wilson will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 12/5
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Miracle on 34th Street — The Play: A holiday classic adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies; 2-4 p.m.; $27 adult, Senior/Student $25; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
A Novel Idea Unveiled 2022: Be among the first to know the book selected for A Novel Idea 2022; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschutespubliclibrary.org
Hanukkah Celebration: Go see the lighting of the giant Menorah and enjoy food and friends; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Shalom Bayit, Modoc Lane, Bend; jccobend.org or 541-668-6887.
Monday 12/6
Trivia Mondays: Bring your team of up to four and snag a spot to play and get the chance to win prizes at weekly trivia; 6 p.m.; Legend Cider Co, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Natural History Pub — The Changing Glaciers of Oregon and the American West: Join Portland State glaciologist, Andrew Fountain, to learn about glacier changes in Oregon and the western U.S. and how they may relate to glaciers elsewhere; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 12/7
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Writers Writing — How to Self-Edit: This workshop will focus on the skills you need to edit your own work. Amanda Skenandore is the award-winning author of three historical novels; 6:30-8 p.m.; free registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Out of Thin Air Improvisational Theater: The local improvisational troupe will make up scenes and sketches based on audience suggestions; 8 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Wednesday 12/8
Wine Wednesdays at Flights Wine Bar: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; Flights Wine Bar, 59868 Calgary Loop, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Living Well with Chronic Conditions: The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions; 2-4 p.m.; free $10 suggested donation for workbook; Your Health Central Oregon; yourhealthcentraloregon.org.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
