Giants of the country and Christian rock scenes will be playing at the Les Schwab Amphitheater this summer, an Old Mill District spokesman announced Friday.
Country singer Dierks Bentley will be performing in Bend on Aug. 15, accompanied by Riley Green and Parker McCollum. Ticket presale for the country show will run Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password "local," and general ticket sales will start May 14 at 10 a.m.
Christian alternative rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will be playing in Bend on Sept. 18, joined by '00s Christian rock titans Switchfoot and alternative rock outfit The New Respects, according to a separate Old Mill District press release.
Ticket presale for this show will take place from Wednesday at noon to Thursday at 11:59 p.m., with the password "SURVIVAL." General ticket sale will start May 14 at noon.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased either at bendconcerts.com or in-person at the Old Mill District ticket store.
