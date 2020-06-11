You may have heard the rumors: Dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble are reporting a surge of messaging between users by at least 20% to 30%.
While surgical masks and the acrid smell of hand sanitizer don’t inspire romance the same way as a hand-tied bouquet and a bottle of wine, romance appears to be thriving.
Lovers are finding creative ways to have date-nights, singles are connecting over Words with Friends, and without the distractions of everyday life, folks are generally forced to slow down and focus on establishing meaningful connections with each other. If COVID-19 is the new normal, then so is this style of dating — a virtual and certainly more cautious courting.
In an informal survey, I asked a range of couples and singles to share their experiences of dating hardships and triumphs during quarantine. Here are three examples of how love can conquer all.
Parki
ng lot courtship
One couple started talking on popular dating app Hinge. They bonded over their deep love for their cats. The stay-at-home order had not yet been initiated but there was anxiety and general concern for health and safety. The following week the stay-at-home order was announced, and initially they thought that because of all the unknowns, their texting relationship would fizzle out.
Their first date was in the parking lot of an apartment complex. There was some household wine, a few beers, and they sat in the parking lot and got to know each other sitting on the curb. They talked for hours. They didn’t kiss, careful even to avoid touching or hugging. They met a few more times at the parking lot. Sometime in April, they made the decision to break their quarantine rules and have a date.
They were both nervous about taking that step. It took a few weeks of talking about their fears and their roommates’ concerns before they met up. Looking back on it, they admit, they felt guilty about breaking quarantine.
There were many more parking lot dates to follow, and overall they describe their time together so far as weird, but also refreshing. It seems the couple has been going strong ever since, even making the collective decision to delete their dating apps together.
Game-girl love
The second couple has been together for four years. They saw each other quite often, despite not living together. Once the stay-at-home initiative was in place, they had to respect the rules of quarantine due to some of her family members being more at-risk. Since March, the couple has seen each other briefly and at a distance. They’ve mainly been messaging and doing virtual dates, but have found some creative ways to stay in touch.
That was until they found a handy little app called Jackbox.tv. With Jackbox.tv you can play many different party games such as trivia, adventure, strategy and more with large groups of people. With Jackbox, they can do interactive game nights with other couples and their families.
Sometimes, it’s the small things that matter.
Neighborhood love
A male friend reports he has surprisingly found love during his quarantine. It wasn’t planned, but maybe it takes a pandemic sometimes.
The woman is 10 -minute walk from his home, and a good friend. She’s the older sister of one of my best friends.
The new couple has taken many walks to local parks, markets or watched movies together. He says they quarantined for a good amount of time before deciding to spend time together.
It seems that there was always been a spark between these two, but quarantine gave them the time to slow down their lives and focus on what they wanted from themselves and each other.
