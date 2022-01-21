Just announced, Thomas Rhett's Bringing the Bar to You Tour is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Aug. 19, 2022. Alongside him will be Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.
“I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all, and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind,” said Thomas Rhett according to an announcement by the Old Mill District.
The tour takes its name from the superstar’s upcoming sixth album release, “Where We Started” available now for pre-order and for purchase on April 1.
Local presale begins Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. with password “local.” General tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at BendConcerts.com and the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.