Thursday 7/9
The ABluestics: The blues trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/660286-0
Now & Then: The local band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660655-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 7/10
Casey Parnell — Album Release Party: The Central Oregon-based Nashville recording artist will perform selections from his first album, pre-purchased tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW. Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/660290-0 or 541-527-4345.
Long Tall Eddy: The country-rock duo performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW. Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/660301-0 or 541-527-4380.
Big River Band: The classic rock and country band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660656-0 or 541-306-3322.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/660624-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 7/11
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rock artist will perform. Limited capacity, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660605-0 or 541-480-7378.
Alex Winters: The local folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660603-0 or 541-382-4080.
Appaloosa: The Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/660288-0
Olivia Knox: The 17-year-old singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660271-0 or 541-639-4776.
James Dean & The Rebels: The blues-rock band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660657-0 or 541-306-3322.
S.O.S. — A Tribute to The Police: The Police tribute band will perform. Limited tickets available, online sales only; 8-11 p.m.; $15; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/660586-0 or 541-549-6114.
Kartsounes & Leadbetter: The local singer/songwriters will perform, advance tickets required; 8-10:30 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660577-0 or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 7/12
Matt Borden: The country singer will perform; 3-6 p.m.; Crossroads BBQ Pit & Pub, 121 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/660630-0 or 541-447-3335.
Wednesday 7/15
One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/660278-0 or 541-639-4776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.