Thursday 8/6
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/669838-0 or 541-526-5075.
Coyote Willow: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/669819-0.
Matt Costa — Unplugged: The indie folk-rock artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $30; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/669825-0 or 541-527-4345.
Now & Then: The local band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/670162-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 8/7
Appalachia Love Puppy: The bluegrass band will perform, Nick Crockett and Kylan Johnson open; 6-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/670166-0 or 458-202-1090.
Joe Fidanzo: The classic rock musician and his band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/669839-0 or 541-526-5075.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/670126-0 or 541-549-6114.
Burnin’ Moonlight: The bluegrass band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/669831-0 or 541-527-4380.
Cheyenne West: The country artist will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/670121-0 or 541-447-9932.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country-rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Sandbagger Saloon, 5165 Club House Road, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/669834-0 or 541-923-8655.
Victory Swig: The multi-genre local band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/670164-0 or 541-306-3322.
Saturday 8/8
Save the Music Concert Series — James Edmunds and Blue Flamez: The local musicians will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/669804-0 or 541-388-8331.
Pacific Roots: The reggae-rock band performs. Limited space. First come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/670106-0 or 541-480-7378.
JJ Steele: The local musician performs; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/669840-0 or 541-526-5075.
NightLife: The Portland party band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/670135-0 or 541-549-6114.
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist and his band will perform. Social distancing and masks required; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW. Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/669790-0 or 541-527-2101.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/670118-0 or 541-447-9932.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/669794-0 or 541-639-4776.
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk and jam band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/670165-0 or 541-306-3322.
Tuesday 8/11
Storyteller Tuesdays — Jake Soto and Pete Kartsounes: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/669802-0 or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/12
Toast & Jam EP Release Party: The roots duo will release their new album. Bring a low back chair or blanket; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Besson Commons, 57091 Great Hall Lane, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/670137-0 or 541-408-5090.
Coyote Willow: The Americana duo performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/669796-0 or 541-639-4776.
