Thursday 7/30
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform. Advance tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/667535-0 or 541-526-5075.
Matt Borden & Aaron Rehn: The local musicians will have an acoustic show both in-person and live-streamed on Facebook. Limited tickets available at the door; 6-9 p.m.; $5; Pine Theatre, 216 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/667996-0 or 541-416-1014.
Doc Ryan and the DiRTbaggers: The Americana trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/667866-0
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits at General Duf: Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits at General Duffy’s Waterhole; 6-9 p.m.; $10; 404 SW. Forest Ave., 404 SW. Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Friday 7/31
Safe Summer Nights!: Tone Red will be performing an outdoor concert at the Crater Lake Spirits distillery. Come enjoy full size cocktails, and a great show!; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $10 to $35; 19330 Pinehurst Road, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform. Advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/667538-0 or 541-526-5075.
Dry Canyon Trio: The country trio will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW. Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/667531-0 or 541-527-4380.
HWY 97: The classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/667993-0 or 541-447-9932.
As The Crow Falls: Four piece Indie Rock band As The Crow Falls live at Premiere Music venue, General Duffy’s water hole in Redmond Oregon.; 7-9 p.m.; $10; 404 SW. Forest Ave., 404 SW. Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Highway 97: Featuring performances from Cosmonautical, The Jess Ryan Band and Travis Walker; 8-10 p.m.; $17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/667870-0 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 8/1
The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band performs. Limited capacity, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/667907-0 or 541-480-7378.
SOLD OUT Sisters Folk Festival Presents: Close To Home: A re-imagined live concert experience featuring Ron Artis II & The Truth, David Jacobs-Strain, Beth Wood, Jeffrey Martin, and Haley Johnsen. Advanced tickets. COVID protocols.; 5-10 p.m.; $80; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/662215-0 or 541-549-4979.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/667899-0
Reno & Cindy: The local duo performs; 6-9 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/667540-0 or 541-526-5075.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform. Reservations for socially distanced seating required; 6-9 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW. Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/667484-0 or 541-527-2101.
Rod DeGeorge’s Guitar Gods Review: A tribute show to guitar greats like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and more; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/667509-0 or 541-639-4776.
Shady GroOove: The multi-genre band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/668010-0 or 541-306-3322.
Erotic City: The Prince tribute band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/667880-0 or 541-549-6114.
Highway 97: Featuring music from Jeshua Marshall, The Roof Rabbits and MOsley WOtta; 8-10 p.m.; $17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/667871-0 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 8/2
Acousta Noir: The Americana and stomp rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/667868-0
Tuesday 8/4
Tunesdays with Sickbird: The new local quartet will perform weekly; noon-2 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/667488-0 or 541-639-4776.
Latin American Harpist Nicolas Carter: Be entertained and entranced by Nicolas Carter, harpist. Nicolas Carter learned to play the harp in Paraguay, a country with a distinguished tradition of harp music.; 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/660242-0 or 541-312-1063.
Wednesday 8/5
Music on the Patio — Corey Parnell: The local artist will perform. Dinner reservations required to guarantee seating; 6-9 p.m.; Free; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/667997-0 or 877-473-5361.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/667511-0 or 541-639-4776.
