Thursday 8/13
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local duo performs weekly; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/671956-0 or 541-526-5075.
Seckond Chaynce: The rapper will perform with special guest DJ Strizzo; 5-10 p.m.; $30; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues-rocker performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/671945-0
Rich Taelour and CJ Neary: The local duo performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/672442-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 8/14
Seckond Chaynce: The rapper will perform with special guest DJ Strizzo; 5-10 p.m.; $30; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Art Viloria: Viloria will play Spanish guitar music; 6-8 p.m.; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/671970-0 or 541-527-4419.
Heller or Highwater: The local band performs; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/671957-0 or 541-526-5075.
Cheyenne West: The country artist will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/672434-0 or 541-549-6114.
James Dean and the Rebels: The rock and blues band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/671950-0 or 541-527-4380.
Leftslide: The blues, rock and reggae band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/672444-0 or 541-306-3322.
Frank Carlson: The country artist will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/672423-0 or 541-447-9932.
BLM Drive-In Fest: Going Left Presents: Local musicians will perform with 100% of net profits donated to Black Lives Matter via the Central Oregon Diversity Project. Advance tickets required, no door sales; 7-11 p.m.; $30; Oregon Badlands Wilderness, WXVF+8W, Millican; eventbrite.com
Saturday 8/15
Save the Music Concert Series — Alicia Viani Band: The folk band performs; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/671940-0 or 541-388-8331.
Stacie Lynn Johnson: The rock artist performs. Limited capacity, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/672390-0 or 541-480-7378.
As the Crow Falls: The alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Sandwich Factory, 277 NE Court St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/672421-0 or 541-447-4429.
All Star Opera: The Seattle hip-hop and soul band perform; 6-8 p.m.; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/672389-0 or 541-382-4080.
Trainwreck: The rock band performs; 6-9 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/671968-0 or 541-527-2101.
Nightlife: The rock band performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/672437-0 or 541-549-6114.
Dead Lee: The Portland folk duo performs; 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/671935-0 or 541-639-4776.
Strong Alibi: The rock band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/672445-0 or 541-306-3322.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/672422-0 or 541-447-9932.
Cheyenne West: The country artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $10; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/671949-0 or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 8/16
Boxcar Stringband: The rockabilly band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/671946-0
Tuesday 8/18
Casey and Co.: The singer-songwriter and his band will perform. Reservations recommended; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/672439-0 or 541-382-2200.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer-songwriter will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/672402-0
Storyteller Tuesdays — Bill Powers: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/671938-0 or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/19
Music on the Green — Derek Michael Marc: The local blues musician will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; Redmond; go.evvnt.com/671933-0 or 541-923-5191.
