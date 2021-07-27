Wednesday 7/28
Stacie Dread and Mystic: The folk, reggae and rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/BrokenDownGuitars
Summer Sessions — Aladinsane: The local David Bowie acoustic tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Skillet at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The Christian-rock group will perform; 7:30 p.m.; free; with fair admission, no additional ticket required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Thursday 7/29
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Munch and Music — Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: The ska-swing band with heavy traditional big band jazz influences will perform; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Live Music Thursdays: Local musician Erin Cole Baker will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com
An Evening with Coyote Willow: The cello-driven Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Pato Banton and the Now Generation Band: The reggae singer will perform, benefiting the Kids Center; 7-10 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Chow, 1100 NW Newport Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Chris Janson at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The country singer will perform; 7:30 p.m.free; with fair admission, no additional ticket required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Friday 7/30
Lindy Gravelle: The singer/songwriter pianist plays originals and popular covers; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 300, Redmond; lindygravelle.com/calendar
Nightlife: The classic rock band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
An Evening with Dr. Green Dreams: The rock and roll band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; facebook.com/SleeplessTruckers
LeftSlide: The local swamp rock and R&B band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/leftslide
Nelly at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The rapper, singer/songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.free; with fair admission, no additional ticket required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
HWY 97 Band: The local cover rock band will perform; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; facebook.com/hubcityredmond
DJ Jack: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Saturday 7/31
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musician Mike Wayock will perform; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Art in Nature — Take Me to the River: A guided paddle along the Deschutes River with a concert featuring Horse Feathers, Honey Don’t and Joel Chadd Trio; 1:15-9:30 p.m.; $195 paddle and concert, $120 concert only; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; bendticket.com
Reckless Kelly at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The country band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; with fair admission, no additional ticket required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
The Bangers: The rock duo will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Bob Baker & Brian Odell: The blues-funk fusion duo will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Summer Sessions — Maxwell Friedman Group: The neo-jazz group will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
The Mother Hips + The Coffis Brothers: The roots bands will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $35 — $55 plus fees; Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Creedence Clearwater Revival featuring Randy Linder: The CCR tribute band will perform hits from the band between 1968 and 1972 as well as a few from John Fogerty’s solo career; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $38-$61 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org
Michael Jacks-A-Thon: DJ Raider Mystic will spin classic Michael Jackson hits all night long; 9 p.m.-midnight; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Hopeless Jack & Shotgun Sawyer: The blues-punk and punk-rock bands will perform; 9 p.m.-midnight; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
DJ Jack: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Sunday 8/1
CJ Neary: The local 15-year old fiddle player will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; bendcider.com
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musician Olivia Harms will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Dry Canyon Trio: The local country dance band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
Monday 8/2
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge’s lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Lowdown Brass Band: The Chicago brass jazz-hip-hop band will perform; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
Tuesday 8/3
Know Strings — Cello Performance: Cellist Travis Allen will perform works from composers of the 20th century including Matz and Glass; 3-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musician Greg Botsford will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Storyteller’s Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend
