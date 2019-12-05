Thursday 12/5
Coyote Willow: The indie roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Ben Dufendach: The slide blues guitarist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
Sunshine and Company: The jam-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
PRGRM Sequence 0.5: Featuring electronic artists Heisty, Xyero and ALX; 9-2 a.m.; free 21 and over; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 12/6Prineville Hot 5 Plus 2: The Dixieland jazz band performs; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Appaloosa Trio: The Americana band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
The Takeover: All ages HipHop show featuring The Clumzy’s, King Delane, Kevin Mason, DEF davyne, T-Cam, T. Shaw and Double A; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 323-353-6330.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 7-8 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Around the Bend: The dance band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
The Parnells: The country band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
¡Chiringa!: The local Latin dance band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Hola! — Downtown, 920 NW Bond St., Suite 105, Bend; 541-728-0069.
HDCM Concert Series: Neave Trio: The trio will perform a special program featuring trailblazing works of distinguished female composers; 7:30-9 p.m.; $42 general admission, $10 children and students; Bend Church, 680 NW Bond St, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Sweet Red and the Hot Rod Billies: The rockabilly band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Sleepless Truckers: The country band will perform; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; 541-546-8551.
The Reputations: The dance band performs; 9-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will spin old-school hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Jenny Wasson’s Birthday Bluegrass Bash: Bluegrass band Popcorn will celebrate their fiddle player, proceeds benefit St. Charles Cancer Center; 9 p.m.-midnight; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Saturday 12/7
2019 Young Artists Competition: Young musicians with the Central Oregon Symphony will perform; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College — Willie Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7700.
Sisters Jazz Choir: The choir will perform; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Know Festive — The Victorian Carolers: Experience an 1870s quartet of fine musicians in authentic garb; 1-2 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Bill Powers: The folk artist performs; 1-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-4345.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 1:45-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Sisters Jazz Choir: The choir will perform; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; 541-312-1029.
Know Festive — Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Ukulele Performance: Hear the fun harmonies of ukulele with songs performed by the High Country Ukulele Players and the Bend Ukulele Group; 3-4 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Holiday Magic: The Cascade Chorale, Jazz Central and the Bend Children’s Chior will present traditional music of the season; 3 p.m.; $15-$25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Burnin’ Moonlight: The bluegrass and blues trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Jacob Miller: The minimalist pop and roots artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
HWY: The classic rock band performs; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; La Pine Moose Lodge, 52510 Drafter Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.
Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer: The violinist will perform with guest vocalists the Brown Sisters; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $40 Sunriver Music Festival members, $45 for nonmembers; Sunriver Resort Homestead, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084.
Holiday Magic: The Cascade Chorale, Jazz Central and the Bend Children’s Choir will present traditional music of the season; 7 p.m.; $15-$25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
A Peace-Filled Christmas Concert with Julie Hanney and Friends: The composer and pianist will perform with violinist Leah Naftalin, percussionist Kyle Pickard, bassist Bob Akers and more; 7-8 p.m.; free CDs available for purchase; Bend Church, 680 NW Bond St., Bend; juliehanneypiano.com or 541-390-2441.
Leadbetter Band: The rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
The Reputations: The dance band performs; 9-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Strange Rover and the Kronk Men: The rock bands perform; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will spin old-school hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
4DUB and DJ SavTrav: The local Oakland Raider fan group will hold an annual party featuring music, Kenny King and more; 10-2 a.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-578-5740.
Sunday 12/8
Know Festive — The Victorian Carolers: Experience an 1870s quartet of fine musicians in authentic garb; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra Winter Concert: The youth ensemble will perform works by Rossini, Holst, Dvorak and more; 3-5:30 p.m.; donations are welcome; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; centraloregonyouthorchestra.org or 458-206-6550.
Holiday Magic: The Cascade Chorale, Jazz Central and the Bend Children’s Choir will present traditional music of the season; 3 p.m.; $15-$25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 12/9
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; 541-633-7821.
Tuesday 12/10
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 2-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Carol Rossio Quintet: The jazz musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 6-7 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas and Andrew Knapp: The bluegrass artists will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $20 suggested donation; Preston Thompson Guitars, 352 E. Main Ave., Sisters; 541-588-6211.
A Cabaret Christmas: Local singers will perform holiday classics and not-so-traditional tunes; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door, $80 private booth; Seven Nightclub and Restaurant, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; bendticket.com.
Dusty Bones: The local musician will perform; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-0410.
Wednesday 12/11
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 6-7 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Shane Brown: The singer-songwriter performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Company Grand: The dance band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
