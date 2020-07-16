Thursday 7/16
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform, advance tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/662644-0 or 541-526-5075.
Casey Parnell: The local artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut Tap House, 566 SW. Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663361-0 or 541-550-1446.
Loose Platoon: The blues band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/662620-0
Shireen Amini: The world, soul and pop artist will perform virtually; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/662590-0 or 541-312-1029.
Fluffalove: The classic rock duo performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663350-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 7/17
Dry Canyon Trio: The folk trio will perform, advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/662649-0 or 541-526-5075.
Lisa Dae Jazz Quartet: The jazz quartet will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW. Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/662628-0 or 541-527-4380.
Dark & Grey: The rock band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663353-0 or 541-306-3322.
Saturday 7/18
Music on the Water — The Emerson Brothers: The pop-rock duo performs. Limited capacity; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663285-0 or 541-480-7378.
DRIFT: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663349-0
Beth Whitney: The folk singer performs; 6-8 p.m.; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663284-0 or 541-306-3111.
The Jess Ryan Band: The rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/662612-0 or 541-639-4776.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform. Call to reserve a table, limited capacity; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW. Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/662606-0 or 541-527-2101.
Alovitiman: The jazz fusion band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663354-0 or 541-306-3322.
Lucky Town: The Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $15; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/663256-0 or 541-549-6114.
Sleepless Truckers: The country band will perform with special guest Lande; 9-11 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/663247-0 or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 7/19
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/662624-0
Tuesday 7/21
Tuesdays with Sickbird: The new local quartet will perform weekly; noon-2 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/662609-0 or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 7/22
As the Crow Flies: The Prineville rock band will perform; 5:30-8 p.m.; Richi’s Place Grill & Spirits, 14749 SE. Juniper Canyon Road, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/663321-0 or 541-447-4470.
Rubbah Tree: The local reggae-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/662616-0 or 541-639-4776.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform virtually; 6-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/662603-0 or 541-923-5191.
