Thursday 8/20
Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform. Advance tickets required; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/674893-0 or 541-526-5075.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674391-0
Nate Botsford: The Portland-based country-rocker will perform with special guest Casey Parnell; 6-9 p.m.; $30; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/674410-0 or 541-527-4345.
Drift: The rock band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/674919-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 8/21
Matt Borden and Junior Raimey: The country artists will perform; 4-10 p.m.; Crossroads BBQ Pit & Pub, 121 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/674906-0 or 541-447-3335.
Off the Record: The classic rock band performs, advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/674899-0 or 541-526-5075.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/674414-0 or 541-527-4380.
Party in the Back: The party band will perform. Reservations recommended to ensure social distancing; 6:30-9 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/674366-0 or 541-527-2101.
Circle of Willis: The rock-pop band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/674920-0 or 541-306-3322.
High Desert Chamber Music “Listen to the Music”: Featuring High Desert Chamber Music Spotlight Chamber Players with special guests John Fawcett, Mateo Garza and Isabelle Senger. Contemporary harpist, Danielle Summerville, makes her northwest debut; 8-9:30 p.m.; $17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674544-0 or 541-306-3988.
Saturday 8/22
Save the Music — Jess Ryan Band and Cosmonautical: The two local bands will perform; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674382-0 or 541-388-8331.
MOsley WOtta: The local hip-hop artist performs. Limited capacity, first come, first served; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/674830-0 or 541-480-7378.
DiRT: The Americana trio performs. Advance tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/674901-0 or 541-526-5075.
Joe Fidanzo & Friends: The classic rock band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/674922-0 or 541-306-3322.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/674903-0 or 541-447-9932.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/674902-0 or 541-447-9932.
Derek Michael Marc and The Black Diamond Band: The blues-rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/674372-0 or 541-639-4776.
Listen To The Music: Night two of ‘Listen to the Music’ showcases contemporary harpist, Danielle Summerville, and solo pianist and composer, Paula Dreyer, debuting her new album, “Central Star”; 8-9:30 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/672931-0 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 8/23
Olivia Knox: The folk-pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674392-0
Monday 8/24
James Matt: The local artist will perform an acoustic set; 5:30-8 p.m.; Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674924-0 or 541-318-0200.
Tuesday 8/25
Storyteller Tuesdays — Travis Walker and Kylan Johnson: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674380-0 or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/26
Habs Fam: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/674369-0 or 541-385-3333.
Toast and Jam Duo: The roots duo performs; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/674373-0 or 541-639-4776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.