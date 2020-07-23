Thursday 7/23
Michael John and Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/665055-0 or 541-526-5075.
Erin Cole-Baker: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/665030-0
Deadline: The local band Zipline will perform a set of Grateful Dead songs; 7-8:40 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/665798-0
She’s With Me: The all-female folk trio performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665814-0 or 541-306-3322.
Friday 7/24
High Street Band and Precious Byrd, The Parnells: The party bands will perform; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; $40; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/665057-0 or 541-526-5075.
Trainwreck: The party band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW. Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/665053-0 or 541-527-4380.
The Jess Ryan Band: The rock band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665816-0 or 541-306-3322.
Kristi Kinsey & the Whiskey Bandits: The country band will perform; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/665787-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 7/25
The Resolectrics: The R&B band will perform, limited capacity; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort and Marina, 60000 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665759-0 or 541-480-7378.
Appaloosa: The Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665750-0
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country, rock and blues band will perform to raise funds to increase floor prices for youth selling their fair animals in Jefferson County. Bring a chair or blanket, no outside food or drinks; 6-11 p.m.; $10; private residence, 1730 SW. Jericho Lane, Culver; go.evvnt.com/665062-0 or 541-815-4268.
Jerry Kilgore: The country artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/665058-0 or 541-526-5075.
The Quick and Easy Boys: The Portland rock trio performs; 6-8:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665024-0 or 541-639-4776.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs. Reservations recommended, limited seating.; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW. Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/665018-0 or 541-527-2101.
Leadbetter Band: The local rock band performs; 7:30-10 p.m.; Cabin 22, 25 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665817-0 or 541-306-3322.
Gold Dust: The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $15; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/665726-0 or 541-549-6114.
Sunday 7/26
Casey Parnell: The local artist and his band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/665063-0 or 541-548-4200.
Toast and Jam: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/665031-0
Tuesday 7/28
Tunesdays with Sickbird: The new local quartet will perform weekly; noon-2 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665022-0 or 541-639-4776.
Lindy Gravelle: The pianist and singer will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Silverleaf Cafe, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/665776-0
Wednesday 7/29
Bobby Lindstrom, Ed Sharlet, Bob Akers: The local musicians will perform, Sean Alan will open; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/665025-0 or 541-639-4776.
