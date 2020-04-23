Ongoing
GO Workouts: Active members can take online fitness classes including barre, rowing, stretching, yoga and more; included with Cyclebar membership; CycleBar, 655 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; cyclebar.com or 541-797-0490.
Art-To-Go: Select a pottery or art project online then pick up the materials curbside at the studio; prices vary depending on project; Studio Create, 145 NE Revere Ave., Bend; studiocreatebend.com or 541-323-3480.
Orangetheory Fitness Home Workouts: Free workouts from the gym are available on YouTube, new workouts daily; free; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 170, Bend; youtube.com or 541-904-5123.
Thursday 4/23
HIIT Power Virtual Workout: The class will use cardio-based high-intensity intervals and athletic bodyweight intervals, have a mat ready, register for the class through Zoom to get link, payments accepted through PayPal and Venmo, see Facebook page for details; 6:15 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; j.mp/3e1a2Mx.
Yoga Flow Livestream Class: An all-levels yoga class built around sun salutations and creative sequencing to build heat, endurance, flexibility and strength; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $9 per class, $40 for five classes, sign up for a Zoom link; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Pre + Postnatal Yoga: Pregnant and recently postpartum mothers can safely strengthen and stretch, relax their minds, reduce discomfort and improve postpartum recovery; 11 a.m.-noon; $9 per class, $40 for a five-pack, register for Zoom link; Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; 541-241-3919.
The Wild Owyhee: Oregon Natural Desert Association campaign manager Corie Harlan will discuss the southeastern Oregon natural area; 4-5 p.m.; free registration required for link to livestream; online; onda.org or 503-703-1006.
Virtual Tree Yoga: Find your own ponderosa pine tree or another comfortable yoga space and use it to help stretch; 5-6 p.m.; free registration required to get link; online; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
ONLINE — Irish Soda Bread Workshop: Learn the step by step process of making traditional Irish soda bread for yourself while discussing the history and importance of the food; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Compassionate Living with Dennis Lynn: A virtual talk with instructor Dr. Dennis Lynn exploring the concepts related to developing and living with compassion, registration required, limited to 50 participants; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; OSU-Cascades Online, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-322-3100.
Redmond Antique Mall Facebook Live Sale: The antique shop will hold an online sale, showcasing various items available in the shop that can be reserved by viewers to be picked up at a later time, visit the store’s Facebook page for video; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond Antique Mall, 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-548-6208.
Couch-ella: A festival wear inspired talk show, with jokes, drinking game and more RSVP to the event on Facebook for a chance to win a prize; 7-8 p.m.; free; Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, online; facebook.com/SaxonsBend or 541-389-6655.
Friday 4/24
DeeDee’s Strength + Core: The class will focus on strength and core training using weights or milk jugs or cans, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; 6-7 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; bit.ly/2V8MRHE.
Virtual Coffee Clatter: The Redmond Chamber of Commerce will lead a virtual discussion with Interior Design Concepts via Facebook Live; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; online, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Booty Burn Workout: A Barre-inspired class that uses yoga transitions and cardio intervals and ab workout, register via Zoom to get link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see event site for details; 9-10 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; j.mp/2XiWPss.
Virtual Nursing Program Overview: Prospective students can learn more about the associate’s degree offered through the college, the session will take place over Zoom, email for link; 9-10 a.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu.
Pruning Basics for Trees and Shrubs: Learn the basics for trimming shrubs and trees, see website for Zoom meeting links and details; 9-10 a.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Barre at Home: The class will combine ballet, yoga and Pilates and focus on improving balance, posture, flexibility, core, strength and muscular endurance, register via Zoom to get link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see event site for details; noon-1 p.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; bit.ly/34hyGEl.
Lisa Dae with Ryan Camastral: The jazz musicians will perform live on Facebook; 6-7 p.m.; free; online; facebook.com/lisadaejazz or 541-633-0852.
The Geek Out Facebook Live Sale: The comic shop will hold an online sale, showcasing various items available in the shop that can be reserved by viewers to be picked up at a later time, visit the store’s Facebook page for video; 7 p.m.; free; Redmond Antique Mall, 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-548-6208.
Saturday 4/25
Yoga Fusion: The vinyasa style class includes cardio and weight-lifting with hand weights or cans, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; 9-10 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; j.mp/3c19STG.
Virtual Walk MS: Runners and walkers can contribute to the multiple sclerosis fundraiser by running and walking in their own home, neighborhood and anywhere social distancing is achievable; 9 a.m.; donations; throughout Central Oregon, Bend; secure.nationalmssociety.org or 1-88-372-1331.
Pre + Postnatal Yoga: Pregnant and recently postpartum mothers can safely strengthen and stretch, relax their minds, reduce discomfort and improve postpartum recovery; 11 a.m.-noon; $9 per class, $40 for a five-pack, register for Zoom link; Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; 541-241-3919.
Earth Day Fair & Parade Virtual Event: Celebrate Earth Day from home with an interactive scavenger hunt, storytime, a virtual parade and more; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Redmond Antique Mall Facebook Live Sale: The antique shop will hold an online sale, showcasing various items available in the shop that can be reserved by viewers to be picked up at a later time, visit the store’s Facebook page for video; 2 p.m.; free; Redmond Antique Mall, 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-548-6208.
The Quons Livestream: The local folk duo will perform virtually, $5 of all six-pack sales from the brewery on concert days will be donated to local artists; 6-8 p.m.; free please tip the musicians; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Sunday 4/26
Full Body Blast: A 60-minutes training with sections of strength, cardio, kickboxing, yoga and ab workouts, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; 9-10 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; j.mp/2JJwyeW.
Redmond Antique Mall Facebook Live Sale: The antique shop will hold an online sale, showcasing various items available in the shop that can be reserved by viewers to be picked up at a later time, visit the store’s Facebook page for video; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond Antique Mall, 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-548-6208.
Monday 4/27
DeeDee’s Strength + Core: The class will focus on strength and core training using weights or milk jugs or cans, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; 6-7 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; bit.ly/2V8MRHE.
Cardio Sculpt: A full-body training class, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; 9-10 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; bit.ly/34iAJYF.
Spirit Fit Livestream Fitness class: The fitness class will enhance the cardiovascular system and tone the whole body through full-range bodyweight movement patterns; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $9 per class, $40 for five classes, sign up for a Zoom link; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Barre at Home: The class will combine ballet, yoga and Pilates and focus on improving balance, posture, flexibility, core, strength and muscular endurance, register via Zoom to get link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see event site for details; noon-1 p.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; bit.ly/34hyGEl.
Tuesday 4/28
HIIT Power Virtual Workout: The class will use cardio-based high-intensity intervals and athletic bodyweight intervals, have a mat ready, register for the class through Zoom to get link, payments accepted through Pay Pal and Venmo, see Facebook page for details; 6:15 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; j.mp/3e1a2Mx.
Yoga Flow Livestream Class: An all-levels yoga class built around sun salutations and creative sequencing to build heat, endurance, flexibility and strength; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $9 per class, $40 for five classes, sign up for a Zoom link; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Family Ninja Livestream Class: Kids ages 1-3 plus an adult will practice yoga sequences, singing songs with movements and an at-home soft obstacle course to increase balance and coordination; 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; $6 per class, sign up for a Zoom link; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Muscle Endurance: The full-body training class will feature light to moderate hand weights and high repetitions focusing on specific muscle groups, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; noon-1 p.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; j.mp/3aRYF7J.
Storytellers Open Mic: Bill Powers hosts a virtual open mic night; 5 p.m.; free; online; j.mp/34Ry2xy or 541-323-3955.
Redmond Antique Mall Facebook Live Sale: The antique shop will hold an online sale, showcasing various items available in the shop that can be reserved by viewers to be picked up at a later time, visit the store’s Facebook page for video; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond Antique Mall, 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-548-6208.
Talk-olyptic — Local Talk Show: The weekly, live-streamed talk show will feature local performers and more playing games and more, 18 and over as strong content is expected; 9 p.m.; free see Facebook for livestream link; online; ipockpro.com or facebook.com/ipockolypticproductions.
Wednesday 4/29
DeeDee’s Strength + Core: The class will focus on strength and core training using weights or milk jugs or cans, register via Zoom to get a link for class, payment through PayPal and Venmo, see the event site for details; 6-7 a.m.; $8 per class, $89 unlimited classes per month, $49 for two classes per month; Forge Fitness Bend, online; bit.ly/2V8MRHE.
Yoga + Fit Livestream Fitness Class: The class combines bodyweight fitness exercises and end with yoga flow movements; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $9 per class, $40 for a five-pack, sign up for Zoom link; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Site 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Deschutes County Commissioners Democratic Candidates Forum: The Democratic candidates for seats on the county commission will include Greg Bryant, Phillip Chang and Ron L. Boozell (not confirmed as of April 13) discussing their platforms and answering pre-submitted questions from the public; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; City Club of Central Oregon, online; cityclubco.org or info@cityclubco.org.
UKB Trivia Live Online: Quaranteams and other teams can assemble virtually for a trivia night featuring a wide range of topics; 5:30 p.m.; free; online; ukbtrivia.com or 970-470-0352.
Bill Powers Livestream: The local folk guitarist will perform virtually, $5 of all six-pack sales from the brewery on concert days will be donated to local artists; 6-8 p.m.; free please tip the musicians; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Virtual Open Mic: Comics can practice new material in front of other performers (the event will not be broadcast) via a Zoom virtual meeting, interested persons should comment on the Facebook event page to get the link; 7:30 p.m.; free see website for livestream link; online; ipockpro.com or facebook.com/ipockolypticproductions.
