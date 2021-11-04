Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; gallery open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-549-0366.
Cascade Sotheby’s Downtown Offices: Featuring collages by Hannah Meadows: through November ; 650 SW Bond St. and 821 NW Wall St., Bend; hannahmeadowscollage.com.
Health Careers Center Lobby: Featuring Portland artist and muralist David Carmack Lewis; through Nov. 19 ; 2900 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7700.
High Desert Museum: The 20-Dollar Art Show features art from local artists all for sale for $20, opens Saturday, $5 to attend opening night, included with the price of museum admission after or free if only viewing the gallery; through Nov. 10 ; {span}9800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: “Small Wonders,” featuring smaller works by all gallery artists; through December ; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor figures, koi, landscapes, florals and fantasy; open noon-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048
LTA Gallery: “Works in Wood,” a solo exhibition of wood sculptures by Darren Kling; open by appointment; through Dec. 5; 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 3, Redmond; darrenklingart.net
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Pence Pinckney Gallery: “Sentinels,” featuring sculptures by Greg Amanti; through Nov. 11; 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7510.
Peterson Contemporary Art: “Fall Exhibition,” featuring the works of {span}Donald Yatomi, Valerie Winterholler and Ken Roth{/span}; opens Monday; through Nov. 30; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; pcagallery.com or 541-633-7148.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcasing five gallery artists including plein air landscapes by Sue Lyon-Manley, wildlife photos by Sue Dougherty, beaded jewelry by Julia Kennedy and hand-woven textiles by Stephanie Stanley; through November ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “Original and Hand Pulled: The Way of the Printmaker” featuring works by 13 printmakers highlighting the ancient tradition of printmaking; through November ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery: “Infinity splinters / Resttagebücher” features mixed media work by Jon Gann; through December ; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: “Central Oregon Landmarks,” featuring works by photographer Chad Copeland, with other photographers joining; through November; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Dark to Light” features new hand-blown glass by Nancy Becker; through November; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
