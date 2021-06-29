Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; works available to view online and in person by appointment only; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-549-0366.
Franklin Crossing: "Theory + Practice" is a selected exhibition of OSU-Cascades seniors; through July 31; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; 541-382-9398.
High Desert Museum: “In Time’s Hum” features a variety of works by entomologist and visual artist jasna guy; through Oct. 24 ; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring works by jewelry maker Sharon Reed; through July ; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor figures, koi, landscapes, florals and fantasy; open noon-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048
LTA Gallery: “Water & The Rock,” a solo exhibition of oil paintings by Darren Kling; 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 3, Redmond; lta-gallery.business.site.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Mockingbird Gallery: “Time and Seasons” features works by David Dibble and Gary Earnest Smith; through July; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcasing six gallery artists this month: Janice Rhodes, Kim McClain, Dori Kite, Suzy Williamson, Sara Krempel and Stephanie Stanley; through July ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: Featuring paintings by Ron Raasch; through July 31 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring works by painter David Kreitzer; through Aug. 31 ; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “In a Perfect World” features new watercolors by Helen Brown, opening reception 4-7 p.m. Friday; through July; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works by David Kreitzer; through July ; ; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
