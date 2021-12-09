Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; gallery open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-549-0366.
Collins Gallery at the High Desert Museum: “Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening” highlighting Indigenous running culture; through April 3 , 2022; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
High Desert Museum: “Rooted” features work by Patricia Clark; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: “Small Wonders,” featuring smaller works by all gallery artists; through December ; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor raking water and light landscapes, California vineyard hills, figures, Koi, floral, fantasy; open daily 1-5 p.m. by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Mockingbird Gallery: “Color and Light” features works by Richard Boyer and Romona Youngquist; through Dec. 31; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Pence Pinckney Gallery: “Intersecting Infinity,” featuring woodcut prints, paintings and a site-specific installation by Abney Wallace; through Dec. 16 ; 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7510.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcasing small works of art from local artists who have created a large selection of wee treasures in paintings, glass, pottery, jewelry and more; through December ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: A large group of local artists exhibiting everything from watercolor to oil paint, landscape to still life, all in the petite sizes; through January ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery: “Infinity splinters / Resttagebücher” features mixed media work by Jon Gann; through December ; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Tumalo Art Co.: Tiny “Give Art” trees and a group show are on display; through December ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.