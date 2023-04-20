GO! See
Art exhibits
Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com or 714-757-3427.
Nancy McGrath Green Gallery: An exhibition of oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and photography by 10 artists from Artist' Gallery Sunriver; through June; Sunriver Christian Fellowship, 18139 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver; mcgrath.green.gallery@gmail.com.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; alfreddolezal.com.
Barber Library Rotunda Gallery: “Spring Experimental Exhibition,” a juried exhibition by the Watercolor Society of Oregon; through May 25; 2600 NW College Way, Central Oregon Community College, Bend; 541-383-7425.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-390-2449.
High Desert Museum: "Creation of Spirit," an exhibit that immerses visitors in the Indigenous Plateau worldview, reflecting knowledge systems of tribes along the Columbia River and its tributaries; through October; “Under the Snow,” an exhibit that uses interactive graphics to allow you to meet the species that depend on the snow; through May 7; “In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo,” an exhibit that documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country; through June; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Deschutes Historical Museum: "Klunkers and Stumpjumpers: A History on Two Wheels," an exhibit honoring the history of local mountain biking; 129 NW Idaho Ave, Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Hood Avenue Art: Exhibiting original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, functional and decorative pottery, metal work, woodcraft, textiles, water features and more from local artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180.
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor water, landscapes, vineyard hills, figures, koi, Midwest heritage, floral, fantasy; open daily by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Pence Pinckney Gallery: “The Future is Genderless,” features over 15 local community and student artists showcasing paintings, sculptures, textiles and much more; through April 28; 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7510.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: "The Art of The Dog," an exhibit showcasing many of the gallery artist's dog-inspired art along with Michelle Lindblom’s acrylic painting and monotypes and Kenneth Marunowski’s oil paintings of landscapes and flowers; through April; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Redmond Senior Center: Dry Canyon Art Association presents art by Redmond High art students through May 16; reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday; 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Bend; drycanyonarts.org or 503-679-8421.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
SageBrushers Art Society Gallery: Features art from gallery artists; 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-610-6059.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: Showcasing Ron Raasch work that focuses on a variety of locations around Oregon; through April; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery Annex: "Recent Situation," an exhibit featuring paintings by Erin Bodfish; through May; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Scalehouse Gallery: “Fate of Understanding,” an exhibit painted directly onto the wall, rendered in black + color for the duration of each exhibition and then whitewashed, by MOsley WOtta; through April 29; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop: Charles Chamberlain captures the solicitude and antiquity of rural America in his paintings; 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-330-6018.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring rotating work from local artists; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.:“Grand Escapes”, paintings from David Kinker adventures on rivers in the Grand Canyon and Argentina; through April; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com or 541-385-9144.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
