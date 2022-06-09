GO! See
Art exhibits
Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; gallery open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; alfreddolezal.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-390-2449.
High Desert Museum: “Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee,” an installation using light and sound to hint at environmental issues; through Nov. 27; “Vanishing Night — Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert” features breathtaking large-scale imagery of the changing High Desert skies and information about the harm light pollution causes to wildlife; through July 10; “Imagine a World” examines attempted ideal societies — from the glass domes of Arizona’s Biosphere 2 to the infamous Rajneeshpuram ; through Sept. 25; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Exhibiting original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, functional and decorative pottery, metal work, woodcraft, textiles, water features and more from local artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180.
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor Water, Landscapes, Vineyard hills, Figures, Koi, Mid-West Heritage, Floral, Fantasy; open daily 1-5 p.m. and every first Friday of the month Art Walk by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Mockingbird Gallery: “Vestiges” features the dynamic works from Steven Lee Adams from Helper, UT and Joseph Alleman from Richmond, UT; through June; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Peterson Contemporary Art: "In Reality" showcases realism paintings from Alexandra Becker-Black and Glenn Ness; through June;550 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; pcagallery.com or 541-633-7148.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcases Michelle Lindblom’s monotype prints, Blue Spruce Pottery and Stephanie Stanley's hand-woven scarves and ponchos in luscious summer colors; through June; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Redmond Senior Center: Dry Canyon Arts Association will be displaying art from local artist; through July 5; 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Bend; drycanyonarts.org or 503-679-8421.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
SageBrushers Art Society Gallery: Features art from gallery artists; 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-610-6059.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: "Bold, Curious & Eclectic" features acrylic paintings done by local artist Sue Vordenberg; through June 25; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery: ”V. Maldonado — Following Breath” explores recent drawings and watercolors by the artist; through June 25; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop: Charles Chamberlain captures the solicitude and antiquity of rural America in his paintings; 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-330-6018.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring rotating work from local artists; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Spirit Found” features Danae Bennett-Miller's bronze sculpture and collage monoprints with polyurethane layers on cradled board; through June; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
