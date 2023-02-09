GO! See
Art exhibits
Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; alfreddolezal.com.
Barber Library Rotunda Gallery: “Early Spring in the Mist,” a collection of abstract paintings and drawings by artist and poet Cheri Lee Helfenstein; through April 7; 2600 NW College Way, Central Oregon Community College, Bend; 541-383-7425.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-390-2449.
High Desert Museum: "Creation of Spirit," an exhibit that immerses visitors in the Indigenous Plateau worldview, reflecting knowledge systems of tribes along the Columbia River and its tributaries; through Oct.; “Under the Snow,” an exhibit that uses interactive graphics to allow you to meet the species that depend on the snow; through May 7; “In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo,” an exhibit that documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country; through June; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Exhibiting original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, functional and decorative pottery, metal work, woodcraft, textiles, water features and more from local artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180.
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor water, landscapes, vineyard hills, figures, koi, Midwest heritage, floral, fantasy; open daily by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Pence Pinckney Gallery: “Black Excellence Showcase,” an art exhibition of work by local Black artists; through Feb. 24; 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7510.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcases watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold, pastels by Lise Hoffman McCabe, ceramics by Dori Kite and Helen as well as jewelry by Tyler Haas and Mary Jo Weiss; through Feb. 28; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
SageBrushers Art Society Gallery: Features art from gallery artists; 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-610-6059.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: “Mixed Media,” a variety of local artists are displaying their creative works in everything from oil to watercolor, fabric to collage, prints to drawings and more; through April 1; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery: “Beneath the Wave,” featuring an emotional body of illustrative abstract expressionist paintings, created mainly with acrylic and enamel paints on homemade wood panels, by Spring Break Jake; through March 24; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop: Charles Chamberlain captures the solicitude and antiquity of rural America in his paintings; 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-330-6018.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring rotating work from local artists; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “The Heart of Winter” a group exhibit featuring art capturing winters landscape and the season of love; through Feb. 28; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com or 541-385-9144.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
