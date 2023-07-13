Art exhibits
Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com or 714-757-3427.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; alfreddolezal.com.
Barber Library Rotunda Gallery: “Oregon Tapestry Exhibition,” exhibiting an extensive collection of tapestries woven by noted artist Margaret Kilbuck Johansen; through Aug. 29; 2600 NW College Way, Central Oregon Community College, Bend; 541-383-7425.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-390-2449.
High Desert Museum: "Art in The West," an annual juried fine art exhibition and online silent auction featuring art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert; through Sept. 22; "Vistas del Cielo," takes visitor on an immersive journey through a sometimes-overlooked history and culture of vaqueros, braceros and traqueros who have worked, roped and ranched throughout the region’s history; through Nov.;"Creation of Spirit," an exhibit that immerses visitors in the Indigenous Plateau worldview, reflecting knowledge systems of tribes along the Columbia River and its tributaries; through October; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Deschutes Historical Museum: "Klunkers and Stumpjumpers: A History on Two Wheels," an exhibit honoring the history of local mountain biking; 129 NW Idaho Ave, Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Hood Avenue Art: Exhibiting original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, functional and decorative pottery, metal work, woodcraft, textiles, water features and more from local artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180.
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor water, landscapes, vineyard hills, figures, koi, Midwest heritage, floral, fantasy; open daily by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Nancy McGrath Green Gallery: An exhibition of oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and photography by 10 artists from Artist' Gallery Sunriver; through Friday; Sunriver Christian Fellowship, 18139 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver; mcgrath.green.gallery@gmail.com.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcasing the landscape photography of Mike Putnam, encaustic paintings by Janice Rhodes, pottery by Annie Dyer and Suzy Williamson displays her sophisticated mixed metal and gemstone jewelry; through July; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
SageBrushers Art Society Gallery: Features art from gallery artists; 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-610-6059.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: Featuring Wildlife and Landscapes in Oil by Pamela Beaverson; through July; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery Annex: "Nature's Luminescence within the Human Spirit," a captivating exploration of the profound interconnections between nature, the human spirit and the unseen realms by Elif Koyutürk; through July 20; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Scalehouse Gallery: "Ballyhoo," featuring a collection of imaginary constructions and surreal imagery that utilize a diverse range of materials and techniques by David Eckard; through Aug. 26; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop: Charles Chamberlain captures the solicitude and antiquity of rural America in his paintings; 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-330-6018.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring rotating work from local artists; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: "Fractures and Interludes” a collection of new paintings by Anne Gibson; through July; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com or 541-385-9144.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
