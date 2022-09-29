GO! See
Art exhibits
Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; gallery open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; alfreddolezal.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; canyoncreekpotteryllc.com or 541-390-2449.
High Desert Museum: “Art in The West,” an annual juried exhibition and silent auction featuring traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert; through Friday; “Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee,” an installation using light and sound to hint at environmental issues; through Nov. 27; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Exhibiting original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, functional and decorative pottery, metal work, woodcraft, textiles, water features and more from local artists; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-180.
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor water, landscapes, vineyard hills, figures, koi, Midwest heritage, floral, fantasy; open daily by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Mockingbird Gallery: “September Songs,” featuring landscapes by Kevin Courter of Redding, California, bronze sculpture from Tim Cherry out of Branson, Missouri, and spectacular animal subjects by Jhenna Quinn Lewis and Doyle Hosteler from Phoenix, Arizona; through Friday; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcases Janice Rhodes’ encaustic paintings and Mike Putnam’s landscape photography, as well as ceramics by Annie Dyer and fiber art by Tricia Biesmann; through Oct.; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
SageBrushers Art Society Gallery: Features art from gallery artists; 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com or 541-610-6059.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: Showcasing Plein Air Painters of Oregon; through Oct. 29; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery: “2 Into 1,” featuring letterform art by visual artist Hope Meng; through Oct. 29; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop: Charles Chamberlain captures the solicitude and antiquity of rural America in his paintings; 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-330-6018.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring rotating work from local artists; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Quiet Moments & Lively Interactions,” a retrospective by photographer and digital artist Dorothy Freudenberg; through Friday; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
