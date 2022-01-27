GO! See
Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand-made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; gallery open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.
Barber Library Rotunda Gallery: “Plein Air To Studio — Oregon Landscapes” features expressive paintings from the field and studio paintings influenced by the outdoor painting experience; through Feb. 25 ; 2600 NW College Way, Central Oregon Community College, Bend; 541-383-7425.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-549-0366.
The Commons: Featuring film photography by Elisha Zepeda; 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-323-3955.
High Desert Museum: “Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening” highlighting Indigenous running culture; through April 3; “X-Ray Vision — Fish Inside Out” features approximately 40 black-and-white digital prints of different fish species; through May 8; “Rooted” features work by Patricia Clark; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Jeffrey Murray Fine Art Photography: Featuring photographs by Jeffrey Murray; 118 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jeffreymurrayphotography.com or 541-325-6225.
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery: Featuring metal sculpture from Ken Scott as well as 20 other artists of various mediums; 222 W. Hood St., Sisters; kenscottsimagination.com.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor raking water and light landscapes, California vineyard hills, figures, Koi, floral, fantasy; open daily 1-5 p.m. by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048.
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Mockingbird Gallery: “Bold Strokes” features works by G. Russell Case, Jennifer Moses and John C. Traynor; through Monday; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcasing raku pottery by Michael Gwinup, landscape oil paintings by John Runnels and Tricia Biesmann’s colorful felted scarves and toppers; though Monday; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: A large group of local artists exhibiting everything from watercolor to oil paint, landscape to still life, all in the petite sizes; through Monday ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Scalehouse Gallery: “Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication” is a collaborative exhibition from Danger Punch and FO(u)RT art collectives; through February; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Spoken Moto: Featuring mixed media work by Sid Widmer; 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery: Featuring works by Ken Marunowski, as well as several of the finalists from the Youth Art Challenge; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-382-9398.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Make a Wish,” a group exhibit, is on display; through Monday ; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
