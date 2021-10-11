Amejko Artistry: Nomadic woven artwork hand made by artist Anna Amejko Peterson using materials such as macramé and wood; “The Little Red Shed,” 321 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; amejkoartistry.com, 714-757-3427.
Art Adventure Gallery: Featuring works from local gallery artists; gallery open noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 185 SE Fifth St., Madras; artadventuregallery.com or 541-475-7701.
Artists’ Gallery Sunriver: Featuring the works of 30 local artists; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com.
The Art of Alfred Dolezal: Paintings by the Austrian artist; Eagle Crest Resort, 7525 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; 541-526-1185 or alfreddolezal.com.
Canyon Creek Pottery: Featuring pottery by Kenneth Merrill; 310 N. Cedar St., Sisters; 541-549-0366.
High Desert Museum: “Art in the West,” the annual juried exhibition that showcases works from regional and national artists; through Saturday; 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Hood Avenue Art: Featuring works by print artist Gin Laughtry and fiber art-wear designer Sharyl Parker; through October ; 357 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; hoodavenueart.com or 541-719-1800
Jill Neal Gallery: Featuring works by Jill Haney-Neal, open by appointment; 220 S. Ash St., Suite 11, Sisters; jillnealgallery.com or 541-410-8880.
John Paul Designs: Featuring custom jewelry, open by appointment; 1006 NW Bond St., Bend; johnpauldesigns.com or 541-318-5645.
Kreitzer Art Gallery: Contemporary realism oil and watercolor figures, koi, landscapes, florals and fantasy; open noon-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday by appointment; 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; kreitzerart.com or 805-234-2048
LTA Gallery: “Water & The Rock,” a solo exhibition of oil paintings by Darren Kling; 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 3, Redmond; darrenklingart.net
Lubbesmeyer Fiber Studio: Featuring fiber art by Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 423, Bend; lubbesmeyerstudio.com.
Mockingbird Gallery: “Beyond the Surface” features works by Sandra Pratt, Liz Wolf and Dinah Worman; through October; 869 NW Wall St., Bend; mockingbird-gallery.com or 541-388-2107.
Patagonia@Bend: Featuring photography by Mike Putnam; 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 140; 541-382-6694.
Raven Makes Gallery: Featuring Native American and First Nations artwork and jewelry; 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com.
Red Chair Gallery: Showcasing four gallery artists including landscapes by Sue Lyon-Manley, wildlife photos by Sue Dougherty, gemstone jewelry by Anne Von Heideken and hand-woven textiles by Stephanie Stanley; through October ; 103 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; redchairgallerybend.com.
Rimrock Gallery: Featuring paintings and bronze sculptures by artists of the Northwest and beyond; 405A NW Third St., Prineville; rimrockgallery.com.
Sage Custom Framing and Gallery: Featuring works by the Plein Air Painters of Oregon; through Oct. 30 ; 834 NW Brooks St., Bend; sageframing-gallery.com or 541-382-5884.
Tumalo Art Co.: “Tale of Two Deserts” features new paintings featuring the Central Oregon High Desert and the red rock country of southern Utah, by Dee McBrien-Lee; through October; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 407, Bend; tumaloartco.com.
The Wooden Jewel: Featuring works from local sculptors, jewelry makers and painters; 844 NW Bond St., Bend; thewoodenjewel.com.
