Wednesday 9/29
The Wall That Heals: The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will stop in La Pine on its nationwide tour. This is the only Oregon stop, open 24 hours for viewing; open 24 hours; free; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine or 415-419-7683.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Waterston Desert Writing Prize — Award Ceremony: Virtually join the winner and finalists from the 2021 Waterston Desert Writing Prize for an evening of readings and literary discussion exploring this complex landscape; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Know Des(s)erts — Dessert at Home With Ahja King: Learn how to make your own fruit pie crumble bars by following along with the virtual program; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
How to Start Running this Fall: Beginner runners looking to get outside, relieve stress and get some much-needed "me" time can learn more with this talk led by training group coach Michell Poirot; 6-7 p.m.; free; FootZone, online; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 541-317-3568.
Adult Dodgeball: Learn how to play, or hone your skills, open to every skill level, gender, ability and competitiveness level; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Thursday 9/30
The Wall That Heals: The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will stop in La Pine on its nationwide tour. This is the only Oregon stop, open 24 hours for viewing; open 24 hours; free; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine or 415-419-7683.
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Zoom in on Drying Fruits and Veggies: The class will teach participants how to dry fruits and vegetables safely. Register by noon Sept. 29; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Free registration required; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
All About Otters: Join Deschutes Land Trust and Jen Zalewski to learn about the river otters that call Central Oregon's streams and waterways home; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Land Trust, 507 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org
Author Event — R.J. Palacio: The author will launch their new book "Pony" and discuss it with actor Josh Radnor; 5-6 p.m.; purchase the book for tickets to the event; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross: The annual racing series includes categories for several age and skill levels for 30-minute and 45-minute races. Advanced registration and OBRA membership required; 5:15-7 p.m.; $15-$60 juniors (12-18), $25-$100 adults; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-385-3062.
Teen Service Club: Join Camp Fire's teen community service club for 9th-12th graders; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $80-$325, self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Dr., Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Get More Happier! With Anthony Poponi: The stand-up comedian and positive psychology expert presents an interactive performance blending comedy and a happiness workshop with self-exploration through laughs; 6 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio
Trivia Night: A nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Join us for weekly trivia; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 10/1
The Wall That Heals: The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will stop in La Pine on its nationwide tour. This is the only Oregon stop, open 24 hours for viewing; open 24 hours; free; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine or 415-419-7683.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Join ONDA as they host a virtual, streamed-in-HD, Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and share a collection of films that speak to environmental concerns and celebrate our planet; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Natural Desert Association, online; onda.org or 541-330-2638.
Friends of the Children 2021 Friendraiser: The fundraiser will include a silent and live auction, raffle and a special program; 6:30-8 p.m.; free to register, $50 raffle ticket, $50-$150 party package; Friends of the Children, online; friendscentraloregon.org
Saturday 10/2
The Wall That Heals: The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will stop in La Pine on its nationwide tour. This is the only Oregon stop, open 24 hours for viewing; open 24 hours; free; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine or 415-419-7683.
Bird Walk at Crooked River Wetlands: Join expert local birder Chuck Gates at 7:45 am for a walk around the Prineville Crooked River Wetlands Complex to view resident and migrating birds. Everyone is welcome! Please wear a face covering; 7:45-10 a.m.; free; Crooked River Wetlands Complex, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville or 541-280-4957.
Nature Journaling: Kolby Kirk will lead a hike through the preserve discussing ways of seeing and recording the landscape, no experience necessary; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Bans Off Our Bodies — Redmond, Oregon Solidarity March: The local march will coincide with marches around the country supporting reproductive rights; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond
Fall Colors Hike at Metolius Preserve: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jane Meissner for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve. Registration is required. Masks are required; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.com
Bend Fall Festival: The annual festival and market will feature local produce, businesses, artists, food, drinks, music and more; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, between Greenwood and Franklin avenues, Bend; bendfallfestival.com
Bend Women's March: The local march will coincide with over 500 marches across the country supporting women's reproductive rights; noon-2 p.m.; free; Harmon Park, 1100 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; act.womensmarch.com
Oktoberpfest: The restaurant will celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, from Mirko Pressler Band, beer by the liter and more; 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 5:45-7:45 p.m.; Pflucke Bavarian Grillhause & Biergarten, 2747 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; 541-241-0224
Know Mystery — Solving the Mystery of School at Home: Explore school at home with expert Anne Crossman; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 507 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Comedy at Craft — Medford Takeover: Medford comedians Nic Lanier, Nick Meier and Justin Talbot will perform with local comedian Sharif Mohni, hosted by Katy Ipock, 21 and over; 8 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door, plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 10/3
The Wall That Heals: The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will stop in La Pine on its nationwide tour. This is the only Oregon stop, open 24 hours for viewing; through 2:30 p.m.; free; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine or 415-419-7683.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters
Bend Fall Festival: The annual festival and market will feature local produce, businesses, artists, food, drinks, music and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, between Greenwood and Franklin avenues, Bend; bendfallfestival.com
Monday 10/4
Alternative Break Challenge: Join Camp Fire over Spring Break 2022 for a week-long service trip that will bring us all over Oregon to work with organizations around the state!; 5-6:30 p.m.; $135-$540 Self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Dr., Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Natural History Pub — Homelands, Treaty and Culture: Bobby Brunoe, of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will provide an overview of where the Tribes come from and the Treaty of 1855; 7-8 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, online; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 10/5
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Tetherow Golf Breast Cancer Fund Raiser: The nine-hole scramble includes lunch and awards raising funds to defeat breast cancer, benefits St. Charles Foundation Sara’s Project; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $115 includes golf and lunch. $25 for lunch only option; Tetherow Golf Club, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; tetherow.com or 541-388-2424.
Go Clean Energy Free & Virtual Conference: The conference will discuss pathways to cost savings and innovation for individuals, businesses and the government with 30 experts offering guidance; noon-5 p.m.; must register for each panel; 350 Deschutes, online; gocleanenergy.org or 206-498-5887.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7 register for the full season in advance & save more than 25%; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Wednesday 10/6
Nature Journaling: Kolby Kirk will lead a hike through the preserve discussing ways of seeing and recording the landscape, no experience necessary; 9 a.m.-noon; Free registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Go Clean Energy Free & Virtual Conference: The conference will discuss pathways to cost savings and innovation for individuals, businesses and the government with 30 experts offering guidance; noon-5 p.m.; must register for each panel; 350 Deschutes, online; gocleanenergy.org or 206-498-5887.
People From Our Past — Ada Millican: Historical reenactor Tina Allas will bring Prineville pioneer Ada Millican to life; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N. Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Living Well with Chronic Pain: This 6-week, online class helps people living with chronic pain gain the confidence and motivation to better manage symptoms and the day-to-day challenges of living with chronic pain; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $10, financial assistance may be available; Your Health Central Oregon, online; yourhealthcentraloregon.org or 541-322-7446.
Current Fiction Book Club: The club will discuss "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich; 5:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Writers Writing — Something Borrowed, The Hermit Crab Technique: This workshop will feature some examples of Hermit Crab writing, provide some prompts to promote it and will offer ideas for incorporating it into fiction, nonfiction and poetry writing projects; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Putting Your Garden to Bed for Winter: Learn about end-of-season preparations in the landscape and vegetable garden, including clean-up, tips on preventing winter damage and fall prep for next spring; 7-8 p.m.; Free registration required; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Author Event — Abe Streep: The author of "Brothers on Three" will be in conversation with author of "Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country" Sierra Crane Murdoch; 7 p.m.; limited seating available, event will also be live streamed; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Live music
Wednesday 9/29
Jen Tucker: The folk-rock musician will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Bledsoe Family Winery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 198, Bend; facebook.com/jentuckermusic
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Conner Bennett: The jam-grass musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Terence Neal: The singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Summer Sessions — Melomania: The local pop, punk and rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Charlie Parr: The blues-folk artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $14 in advance, $16 at the door, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 9/30
Live at the Vineyard — Melody and Dave: The local duo will perform original Americana, blues, country and Southern rock, with covers from Patsy Cline to Tom Petty and everything in between; 5-8 p.m.; $10 adults, children under 12 free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Music on the Lawn — Yanin Saavedra: The the indie folk-pop singer will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
Mark Ransom & Pat Persall: The jam rockers will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Brandon Campbell & The Northwest Three: The jazz-swing band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
The Nth Power feat. Nikki Glaspie: The R&B and soul band will perform with special guest Maxwell Freidman Group; 9 p.m.; $15 in advance, $18 at the door plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/1
Air Time Music Festival: A family-friendly music festival featuring bluegrass, country and folk performances; 1-9 p.m.; donations appreciated; Erickson Air Museum, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras
Erin Cole-Baker, One Mad Man: The local folk artist will perform followed by the one-man band; 4-10 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Live at the Vineyard — JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, $10 children 12 and under, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne or 541-350-5384.
40 oz to Hell: All-female AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles will perform with Sublime tribute band 40 oz to Freedom; 6-9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Folk Festival: Local, regional and national folk musicians will perform at various locations throughout Sisters over the weekend, see website for full schedule. Proof of vaccination required; 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; $75 Sunday only, three-day and Saturday only passes sold out; various locations, throughout Sisters, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Robert Henry Band: The country band will perform; 6:30 p.m.$10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Trainwreck: The local rock band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/trainwreckbend
El Shirota & Tres Leches: The rock artists will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Garden Nights with Nick Crockett: The acoustic musician will perform favorite covers; 7 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Leadbetter Band Album Release: The local rock band will perform selections from their new album "Howl"; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 10/2
Air Time Music Festival: A family-friendly music festival featuring bluegrass, country and folk performances; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; donations appreciated; Erickson Air Museum, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras
Sisters Folk Festival: Local, regional and national folk musicians will perform at various locations throughout Sisters over the weekend, see website for full schedule. Proof of vaccination required; 12 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; $75 Sunday only, three-day and Saturday only passes sold out; various locations, throughout Sisters, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Music on the Lawn — Pete Kartsounes: The local folk-roots musician performs; 5-7 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Arthur Buezo: The savage folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/arthurbuezosmusic or 541-385-3333.
Swing Set: The food cart lot will host live jazz music regularly this fall; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
LeftSlide: The local rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Garden Nights with Jake and the Tri-County Roamers: The folk and bluegrass band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
High Desert Bass: Bass DJs Yama, Ecstasy of Eden, Bayk and more will play; 7:30-10 p.m.; $5 at the door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
So Much House: Nick Dubbx, Its Fine, McCabe Reed and PCH will spin a mix of house music all night; 8-10 p.m.; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
David Miller: The local musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Low Hums: The Seattle garage rock band performs with special guest Night Channels; 9 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 10/3
Sisters Folk Festival: Local, regional and national folk musicians will perform at various locations throughout Sisters over the weekend, see website for full schedule. Proof of vaccination required; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $75 Sunday only, three-day and Saturday only passes sold out; various locations, throughout Sisters, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
My Morning Jacket: The alt-rock band will perform with special guest Durand Jones & The Indications; 6 p.m.; $46 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Nate Hancock & The Declaration: The blues-fusion band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Arthur Buezo: The savage folk artist will perform; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/arthurbuezosmusic
Monday 10/4
Local's Day and Roots Music Monday: Local roots musicians and bands will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Todd Snider: The singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $36-$47 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 10/5
David Finch: The pianist will perform favorites and requests; 5-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10/6
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Yanin Saavedra: The Latin and world singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk-roots musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
