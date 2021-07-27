Thursday 7/29
Tai Chi Class: Taoist Tai Chi Chuan 108 movements. This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The annual fair and rodeo is back featuring carnival rides and games, exhibits, animals, live music, food, vendors and more. Limited entry; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $13 adults, $8 seniors and children 6-12, under 6 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Books in Common NW — ‘We Are the Brennans’: Author Tracey Lange will discuss her new book in a virtual discussion; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com
Trail Running: A weekly group trail run led by Chris Colovos on the South Canyon section of the Deschutes River Trail. Bring water, snacks and drinks provided after the run; 6:45-8 p.m.; $7 suggested donation; run starts and ends at Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendadventuresports
Pop Up Stand Up Comedy Tour: Featuring national touring comedians Andre Ricks, Austen Silver and Steven Farmer; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door; The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing, 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Friday 7/30
Cascade Lakes Relay: The annual 36 and 24 leg relay races through the Cascades and Oregon Outback and back will be held. The course has been amended due to the Bootleg Fire; 6 a.m.; $1,125-$1,950 per team; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; cascaderelays.com
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The annual fair and rodeo is back featuring carnival rides and games, exhibits, animals, live music, food, vendors and more. Limited entry; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $13 adults, $8 seniors and children 6-12, under 6 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Intro to Jumping Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men’s, women’s and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Winery Spotlight Resolu Cellars: The Beaverton winery will be featured with a ‘20 Chardonnay, ‘17 pinot noir, ‘17 barbera and a ‘17 cabernet sauvignon; 4-7 p.m.; free; with meal purchase; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Movies in the Park — ‘Abominable’: The 2019 animated film will be screened on the outdoor screen, bring a blanket or low back chair; 9-11 p.m.; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm Street, Prineville; visitprineville.org
Saturday 7/31
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver’s wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10 registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com
Slice of Summer: A fun family event with bounce houses, carnival games, backpacks and school supplies for students; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Father’s House Church, 61690 Pettigrew Road, Bend; facebook.com/fhbend
The 25th Annual Deschutes River Cleanup: Volunteers will help clean up the river at six different sites: Meadow Camp, Farewell Bend Park, Riverbend Park, McKay Park, First Street Rapids Park, and Tumalo State Park; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; various locations along the Deschutes River, Bend; upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org
Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration: The bookstore will celebrate the birth of the Boy Who Lived with sorting hat trivia, a special restricted section of books, candy, butterbeer and more. Costumes encouraged; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com
Reflection of History — An Architectural Tour: A guided tour through the Drake Park Neighborhood Historic District where participants will learn about the architectural styles represented as well as the history of the area; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $5 registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Saturday Market: The weekly market will feature local businesses and vendors selling a variety of items including antiques, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The annual fair and rodeo is back featuring carnival rides and games, exhibits, animals, live music, food, vendors and more. Limited entry; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $13 adults, $8 seniors and children 6-12, under 6 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Art in Nature — Take Me to the River: A guided paddle along the Deschutes River with a concert featuring Horse Feathers, Honey Don’t and Joel Chadd Trio; 1:15-9:30 p.m.; $195 paddle and concert, $120 concert only; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; bendticket.com
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Ciderlympics: Gather a team of six (over 21 years old) to compete in drinking games or play some bingo with cash prizes awarded to winners. Benefiting Habitat for Humanity of La Pine-Sunriver; 5 p.m.; $30 per drinking team, $25 for eight bingo cards; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider
Community Square Dance Party: Learn easy square dance moves sponsored by the High Desert Dancers; 6-7 p.m.; free; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-382-7014.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Sharif Mohni, Stuart Wilson and Mark Rook will perform. Hosted by Courtney Stevens; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/1
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The annual fair and rodeo is back featuring carnival rides and games, exhibits, animals, live music, food, vendors and more. Limited entry; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $13 adults, $8 seniors and children 6-12, under 6 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15 The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
LGBTQIA+ Relationship Skills Workshop: A weekly workshop for anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ will be held; 6-7 p.m.; free; Saving Grace, online; saving-grace.org
Monday 8/2
Auditions — ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’: Seeking to cast five female-identifying adult actors to portray a variety of characters for the play by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron. Sides will be provided for cold reads; 6-9 p.m.; free; 888 NW Hill St, Bend, OR 97703, Bend; etcbend.org
Tuesday 8/3
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com
Building Power and Change for Native People: Savannah Romero will discuss how IllumiNative is using research, narrative and culture change strategies to disrupt invisibility and toxic misconceptions about Native peoples within diverse sectors of American society; noon-1:15 p.m.; free; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Virtual Book Launch — ‘We Are the Brennans’ by Tracey Lange: Join Roundabout Books for a launch event with Bend author Tracey Lange. Her book is an August Indie Next List pick; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com
Auditions — ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’: Seeking to cast five female-identifying adult actors to portray a variety of characters for the play by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron. Sides will be provided for cold reads; 6-9 p.m.; free; 888 NW Hill St, Bend, OR 97703, Bend; etcbend.org
Writers Writing — Where the Fur Ends and the Cat Begins: A live interactive workshop exploring the intersection of poetry and prose, fiction and nonfiction; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Wednesday 8/4
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s’mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
Crook County Fair: The annual county fair will feature daily live entertainment, music, carnival rides and games, livestock, animals and more; 5-10 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com
Women’s Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75 Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Know Strings — Tassel Necklace Take-and-Make Craft: Pick up the materials from your preferred library then follow along during the online tutorial and learn how to make a colorful necklace; 6-6:35 p.m.; free; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.