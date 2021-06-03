Americana superstar Brandi Carlile will be performing her singer-songwriter jams for Bend audiences twice over Labor Day weekend.
Carlile — who grew up in the rural outskirts of Seattle — will play at the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Sept. 4 and 5, according to an Old Mill District press release.
Online presale for both Carlile shows starts Thursday at noon at www.bendconcerts.com, with the password "local," according to the release. Regular sale for both shows will begin Friday at 10 a.m., either at www.bendconcerts.com or at the Old Mill District ticket booth.
Twenty shows have been scheduled so far for Les Schwab Amphitheater's busy late-summer/early-fall concert season.
