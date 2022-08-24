Each August, Theater in the Park returns to Drake Park, a welcome summertime dose of musical theater while it’s still warm enough to enjoy the outdoors.
This year’s production, once again helmed by director and choreographer Michelle Mejaski, is “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” the irreverent, wacky musical comedy that shares DNA with the beloved 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
Monty Python, of course, is the absurd British comedy troupe, of which “Spamalot” writer Eric Idle is a founding member. Along with the popular TV show “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” the troupe took its antics to film; the second movie being the ever-popular “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” a giddy sendup of the Arthurian Legend.
The stage show isn’t an exact duplicate of the film. For starters, there’s a small orchestra and songs, written by Idle (lyrics) and John du Prez (music), including “King Arthur’s Song,” “Come with Me,” “Run Away,” and, of course “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” But there are still threats of farting in one’s general direction.
For singer and actor Ryan Klontz, who stars as King Arthur in this weekend’s production, there’s one way to describe Monty Python to those who aren’t yet acquainted with it:
“I’ve told several family members that are coming that aren’t familiar with Monty Python, about all we as Americans can say: It’s British humor,” Klontz said. “If you get the essence of what that means, it’s going to be, for young and old alike, it’s just funny. The content, the physical humor, plus the dialogue — you don’t have to be all that good to make it funny, which is fantastic.”
Not that that last part is an issue here.
“This cast is amazing, top to bottom,” he added. “Even some of the maybe more nontraditional ways that the roles are being portrayed are spectacular. It’s going to be a great, great show.”
The key to performing in it is “tapping into the inner goofball,” Klontz said. For the most part, his character is onstage throughout the show.
“What’s cool about being onstage so much as King Arthur is not a lot of focus is necessarily on him; he gets to be surrounded by all these wacky characters,” including the knights accompanying him on his errand and the people they encounter along the way.
Director and choreographer Mejaski, whose past productions here have included “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “La Cage Aux Folles,” told GO! her impetus for choosing “Spamalot” for this year’s production was simple.
“I chose ‘Spamalot’ because all I want to do is laugh,” she said. “It’s been just such a tough time (for) years, starting with COVID, and just with politics and division and so much negativity that’s just been going on for so many years. People have been in maybe not the happiest spaces. And so for me, I went, ‘What do I want to accomplish this year with Theater in the Park? What do I want to do?’
“And I thought, ‘Man, all I want to do is just make people laugh.’”
To ensure you get your fill of belly laughs, pay attention, Klontz said.
“Pay attention, specifically to the dialogue, because there is a lot, and, like, moment after moment,” he said. “It’s easy to miss stuff, and with only two opportunities to see it, there’s not a whole lot of chances to say, ‘I’m going to go back and watch it again to see what I missed.’ So pay attention because there’s a lot, a lot of funny moments.”
(1) comment
Thanks for the great info! I hope my family can go to this show.
It would be helpful if the Bulletin would make the info-box on the left into actual live links that readers can click through to get more information about the theater and/or the ticketing website. Makes things easier on the readers. Also affects their search engine rankings, which might be important to a small local theater.
