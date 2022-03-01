Barenaked Ladies and Ween are coming to Bend this summer.
Barenaked Ladies will perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 15 with special guests, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. The Canadian pop rock band, best known for “If I had a $1,000,000,” “One Week” and "The Big Bang Theory" theme song will be playing songs from its newest album, “Detour de Force” released last year.
Eclectic band Ween brings its alternative rock to Bend on July 3. The unlikely duo, which formed when its members Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo were only 14 years old, will be bringing back fan favorites, such as “Voodoo Lady,” “Ocean Man” and “Tried and True.”
Online pre-sale for the two concerts begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the password “local.” General sale opens to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
