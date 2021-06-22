In celebration of the Les Schwab Amphitheater's 20th anniversary, the venue will offer $20 tickets to 20 select concerts this season. Only 20 tickets per show will be available and must be purchased in person at the Ticket Mill starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis with no additional fees attached with a limit of two tickets per customer.
“Central Oregon’s been supporting us for two decades,” said Marney Smith, general manager of the amphitheater in a press release. “This is something special for the locals in the area to help celebrate where we’ve been and where we’re headed.”
The amphitheater hosted Lyle Lovett on June 26, 2002, the first of just three concerts that year. This year, the venue aims to host 26, the most in a single year, according the release.
Only the following concerts are eligible for the $20 deal: Brantley Gilbert, Rebelution, Trampled by Turtles and Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Primus, Atmosphere and Cypress Hill, Old Dominion, Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome, Modest Mouse, Brandi Carlile (both nights), Death Cab for Cutie, Lake Street Dive, NEEDTOBREATHE, Pink Martini, Foreigner, Lord Huron, My Morning Jacket, 311 and Iration, and Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes.
