COVID-19 affected the music community in very visible ways: specifically, no shows and no income for performers, behind-the-scenes workers, venues and others.
But the pandemic had other far-reaching effects that aren’t as easily quantified, said Mike Beaulieu, bassist and bandleader of Shady GroOove, this week’s featured artist in the Central Oregon Creative Artists Relief Effort. Beaulieu, like most musicians, plays in at least four bands; his three bandmates in Shady GroOove — drummer Kyle Pickard, keyboardist Patrick Ondrozeck and violinist Leah Beshore — have similarly busy music schedules.
“There’s a pretty good camaraderie amongst bands, and it’s very easy to have three or four bands that you’re a part of,” Beaulieu said. “The problem, of course, is those other bands had gigs scheduled, so not only are you losing income from, like for me Shady GroOove, but also three other bands that I’ve been a part of. So it has had a multiple effect, and I know there are a lot of musicians in town that are in my same position.”
Shady GroOove has been involved with a number of fundraising shows in Bend for the last several years, including Tour des Chutes; the Jerry Jubilee Protect Our Winters benefit that launched last year; and the Dirksen Derby. Of course, none of those happened in 2020.
“These are nonprofit organizations, individuals that have lost out because gigs can’t happen,” Beaulieu said.
Beaulieu estimated Shady GroOove lost about 18 gigs last year, each of which could have paid between $300 and $500. The band was able to play a few outdoor gigs in August and September and has been playing outdoor shows off and on again since May.
But Beaulieu, like many musicians, was able to use the downtime to focus on new recording projects. He teamed with Pickard, Mark Ransom of The Mostest and multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Pete Kartsounes on Mike and Mark’s Grateful Dead, a recorded extension of the Jerry Jubilee. The four musicians will serve as a core band for six featured artists to record two Grateful Dead songs apiece. Proceeds for the album will go to Rise Up International.
“It’s basically based out of Mark’s home studio, but other musicians such as Pete and Evan Mullins and Bill Powers, those guys all also have home recording capabilities,” Beaulieu said. “... We had each of the six create their songs as a demo, and we’re going to bring that demo into Mark’s studio and we’re gradually going to add one track at a time.”
Beaulieu hopes CO CAREs helps his bandmates and other musicians, many of whom rely on gigging income.
“We’re talking about musicians that are extremely talented and have been formally trained in music, and they literally rely on gigging income to cover at least some of the bills and help support their families,” he said. “So it’s not the type of thing where it’s just, we do it because we love it and get whatever we can out of it money-wise; that’s not the case. So I say that specifically within Shady GroOove, but I think that applies to a lot of other musicians in town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.