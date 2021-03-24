When the going gets tough, the artists get going, and Pete Kartsounes may be Bend’s best example of that statement.
Mangled cliches aside, Kartsounes — this week’s featured artist in The Bulletin’s Central Oregon Creative Artists Relief Effort — has been one of Central Oregon’s most visible musicians during the pandemic (not that he was any slouch before). He was one of the first to jump on live streaming, maintaining an impressive weekly (or more) schedule for 10 months with his Coffee and Tunes sets.
When not navigating virtual shows or Zoom music lessons and workshops, including two recent ones with Sisters Folk Festival, he found plenty of time to create. Last year he released two albums, the stripped-down “Out Here on My Own Vol. 1” in August and the meditative, instrumental “Mindful Muse” in October.
“There’s obvious setbacks, but as we look back at a year — I mean, even looking back six months — right away I accepted the challenge and went forward,” Kartsounes said. “And I haven’t really slowed down; I’ve actually sped up. When it comes to creativity and what I’ve produced over the last year, it’s definitely by far more than anything I’ve produced in many years put together.
“There’s the obvious setback of just the reality itself, with the fear and the worry of moms, dads, family members getting sick, or losing friends,” he continued. “I’ve lost a handful of … friends that were from COVID, and losing musical heroes to COVID. So there’s those obvious setbacks, but personally in my creative life I’ve been thriving more than ever.”
Kartsounes stepped away from live streaming recently to focus on a new project, DJPK. Using a looping device he received from his girlfriend for Christmas, Kartsounes has been creating lush, improvised compositions with layered electric bass, electric guitar, keyboard plug-ins and more.
“It’s fun. I do it about three to five hours every day, trying to get my artistic approach with it quick,” he said. “So when I am performing live, no one’s standing around waiting for me to do something. I’m making music out of thin air, all improv, and it’s pretty thick with sounds.”
Like most musicians, Kartsounes took a financial hit during the pandemic. He received some help from the Worthy Roots Relief Fund last summer, and has managed to stay afloat with music lessons and help from his fans. He said he is honored to be a part of CO CAREs.
“All I do is create, whether it be videography — I’ve been making a lot of videos lately — or music, or even a whole new persona and reinventing my musical self,” Kartsounes said. “As long as I stay productive, I feel like whatever gives, whether it be God or the universe, I feel like I can make my way with my art if I just keep giving it.”
