By the time you read this, I will be gone. OK, that’s dramatic. But it’s true. April 2 was my last day as The Bulletin and GO! Magazine’s music reporter, in any capacity.
(For most of last year I wrote a weekly column in GO! on a freelance basis, and since February I was back on staff.)
I have accepted a job at another newspaper back East, but not writing about music this time. I will miss this with all my being, but it is time to move on.
Thanks to everyone at The Bulletin for letting me do my dream job again. Extra-special thanks to Julie Johnson and Denise Costa for hiring me, Jody Lawrence-Turner for being an awesome editor and sounding board, and David Jasper and Makenzie Whittle for being the best co-workers I could ask for. More thanks to the incredible musicians, music venues, promoters and behind-the-scenes folks that make the music happen and welcomed me into their world. And thank you for reading GO! Magazine every week; this doesn’t work without you.
I could tell you about my favorite interviews. Robert Plant is up there, so is Steve Miller — took three years to get that one. “Weird Al” Yankovic, Antonio Sanchez, Judy Collins, Kandace Springs, George Winston. I know I’m leaving people out.
I could tell you about my favorite shows. “Weird Al” again. Deftones and Mastodon. Black Mountain. The Claypool Lennon Delirium. Mike Watt. D.O.A. The Rev. Horton Heat. Supersuckers. That 1 Guy. I know I’m leaving stuff out.
But instead, I’m going to tell you a rambling story. Indulge me, one last time.
When I was 14 years old, I watched Cameron Crowe’s semi- (or mostly) autobiographical film “Almost Famous,” about a music-obsessed, 15-year-old kid who tricks Rolling Stone into sending him on the road with a fictional ’70s rock band, Stillwater. The film changed my life and set me on the music-journalism path (along with Nirvana, of course, which I mentioned in a column just a few weeks ago).
The music reporting the film depicts no longer exists, really, though I wish a band would invite me on the road as a fly-on-the-wall writer. But so many moments have stuck with me as I’ve plied my trade as a music journalist for real.
Most of those moments came from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in a brilliant performance as equally brilliant music journalist Lester Bangs. There is one quote toward the end of the film that has always stuck with me. The 15-year-old main character and Crowe stand-in, William Miller (Patrick Fugit), calls up Hoffman’s Bangs as he struggles to write his cover story for Rolling Stone. The jig is up: The magazine knows he’s a green kid. Perhaps worse, he’s become close to the band — too close.
“The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you’re uncool,” Hoffman-as-Bangs says. “My advice to you? I know you think these guys are your friends. If you want to be a true friend to them, be honest and unmerciful.”
These are words I’ve strived to live up to in my decade-plus as a music reporter, first in upstate New York and, since June 2015, in Central Oregon. You can be the judge of how “unmerciful” I was (I generally think I’m kind of a wimp), but being honest has always been my mantra, whether I’m writing about the singer-songwriter who haunts open mic nights or Robert Plant performing at Les Schwab Amphitheater.
Also, I am deeply uncool. There’s a reason I write about music instead of play it.
Wait a second.
I do play music. Did you know that? Some of you did, because I played some open mic nights when I moved here. And when I was music reporting in New York, I played in a noisy, grungy, power-poppy punk trio called The Hearing Aides for about five years. (We even released three albums recorded with the mighty Don Fury, a hardcore punk giant known for his work with Agnostic Front, Gorilla Biscuits, Helmet and many more).
But I stopped playing those open mic nights soon after moving here. I don’t want to go too deep, but most of it had to do with anxiety.
The other reason ties back to “Almost Famous.” Throughout the film, the members of Stillwater refer to Miller as “the enemy.” Miller even calls himself this in a memorable scene. It speaks to the idea that neither camp trusts the other; the journalist is there to be objective, the band wants “sanctimonious stories about the genius of rock stars,” as Bangs puts it.
I struggled with this in New York, too. I’m the enemy! I can’t be a musician and be a music journalist. How does that work?
In New York, it worked because I was in a much bigger market. In Bend, I work for the daily newspaper. That’s singular, daily newspaper, not one of many.
I was not the only music journalist in Bend, obviously, but I was high profile enough to where I didn’t feel comfortable playing my own music, in any capacity, when my job was to write about everyone else’s music.
Turns out, a pandemic really changes your perspective. Sometime in January, I wrote my first complete song in more than five years. And then, I wrote another. And another, and another, and a bunch more. And then I wrote an entire musical with Alec Kerr, my college friend and fellow journalist at the Conway Daily Sun in North Conway, New Hampshire.
If I have one regret about my time in Bend, it’s that I didn’t share the noise that’s in my head with you guys. I’d apologize, but I think some of you might be grateful I didn’t. (If you must hear it, you can search for The Hearing Aides online.)
But maybe I won’t have to regret that either. Due to the ongoing pandemic, I actually don’t know when I’ll leave Bend. And I’m itching to play.
I hope to see live music soon. I hope to see all my musical friends onstage, in person again (crap, the enemy made friends). And I hope to be on a stage again, at some point.
I hope.
