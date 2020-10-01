GO! Magazine wants to hear your ghost stories and other spooky experiences for our Halloween issue, or show us your spooky TikToks.
The deadline is Oct. 21.
Send stories and videos to jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com or by mail to 320 SW Upper Terrace Drive, Bend, OR, 97702.
— Jody Lawrence-Turner, features editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.