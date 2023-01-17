A couple of punk and metal shows are scheduled to happen at Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) over the next week. Let’s round them up, shall we?
Friday brings to town an absolutely brutal bill of bands that generally explore from the extreme metal genres of grindcore, crust punk, powerviolence and beyond. Headlining is Bulma and Sniping Pigs, both from California, plus Seattle’s Exogorth and Tax Evader.
Folks, this is low-down, grimy, growling, challenging stuff, but if you’re into gnarly, chest-caving, brain-scrambling, ultra-fast metal, here’s your chance. Local crust-punkers Pain Without End will also perform. 7 p.m. Friday. $15.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Silver Moon will host the politically charged pop-punk band Cop/Out, all the way from New York City. Cop/Out is most definitely a band: You can hear their catchy, gravel-throated tunes on releases like 2019’s “We Dream of Peace.” But they’re also a self-described “queer commie conspiracy,” in case you’re wondering where exactly they’re coming from (besides NYC).
Musically, they remind me of the long-gone and much-missed Bend punk band Tuck & Roll, if you remember them. (If you don't, look 'em up.) Opening for Cop/Out will be locals It’s Chaos and InSpin. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, $10.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
