A couple of punk and metal shows are scheduled to happen at Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) over the next week. Let’s round them up, shall we?

Friday brings to town an absolutely brutal bill of bands that generally explore from the extreme metal genres of grindcore, crust punk, powerviolence and beyond. Headlining is Bulma and Sniping Pigs, both from California, plus Seattle’s Exogorth and Tax Evader.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

