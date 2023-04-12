A parfait-style, dairy-free banana pudding served in a stemless wine glass. The layers from bottom to top include crushed vanilla wafers, pudding, bananas and dairy-free whipped cream then repeated before being topped with two whole wafer cookies.
Separate the bananas and the milk after refrigerating overnight. The bananas can be used in other recipes or in smoothies.
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
Cream the butter and the sugar for the muffins before adding egg yolks, bananas and vanilla.
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
Fully baked banana chocolate chip muffins. While the tops of this batch look a little dark, they are not over-baked. The sugar in the bananas can make the muffins appear darker.
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
In a medium saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a simmer, remove from heat and add the chopped bananas and fully immerse them. Allow cooling in a fridge overnight for a bolder flavor.
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
Banana pudding before being chilled for the last time and served in parfait-style layers.
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
The muffin mixture should be a fairly wet consistency before baking. If your mix is too wet, add a little more flour. If it’s too dry, add more bananas.
Makenzie Whittle/For The Bulletin
A banana chocolate chip muffin see shortly before being baked. Add additional chocolate chips to the top of each muffin before baking if desired.
There is a national day for just about anything you could think of. According to nationalcalendarday.com, every day is the national day for several things, including celebrating foods, days for awareness, professions both common and obscure, and seemingly random things, such as Hug a Newsperson Day on April 4 (since the day has passed, it’s safe to mention it).
Wednesday, April 19, is National Banana Day. Yes, there’s a whole day devoted to that delicious, slightly mushy, sweet yellow fruit that has been both a punchline and a good way to add some potassium to your daily life.
So if you want to celebrate, are feeling a little bit fruity or just have some bananas about to hit their brownest, try out these sweet treat recipes.
Dairy-free banana pudding
While I am not living a fully dairy-free life, my sister is further in that corner, so for our recent Easter lunch, I took over dessert duties and whipped up a special something sans moo juice.
Ingredients
2 13½ ounce cans of coconut milk
1⅔ tablespoons vanilla extract
6 bananas, 4 cut into half-inch rounds, two sliced for serving
½ cup cornstarch
½ cup honey
½ teaspoon kosher salt
4 egg yolks
¼ teaspoon banana extract (optional)
Directions
In a medium saucepan, bring the coconut milk and 1½ tablespoons of vanilla to a simmer. Remove from heat, then add the four cut bananas, coating them thoroughly in the milk and allow to sit covered until the mix reaches room temperature then refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.
Remove and strain the bananas and store them to use in other recipes or in a smoothie.
In a medium mixing bowl add ¾ cup of the milk mixture to the honey, egg yolks, salt and cornstarch and whisk together.
Bring the remaining milk to a simmer and once it is to temperature, slowly add the hot milk to the egg and honey mix and temper (about a tablespoon at a time), whisking constantly to avoid curdling.
Once all the hot milk is added, pour the entire mix back into the saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the remaining vanilla and if you want a stronger banana flavor, add a couple drops of the extract.
Bring it all back to a simmer, stirring constantly until the mix has thickened (5-10 minutes).
Remove from heat and allow to cool uncovered, then place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to four hours. (Pull the wrap down fully to the layer of pudding to avoid it forming a skin while in the fridge.)
To serve, layer vanilla wafers with pudding, sliced bananas and dairy-free whipped cream in a jar or glass.
*Note: The leftover, cooked bananas from the coconut milk can be used in the following muffin recipe.
Banana and chocolate chip muffins
If you want to use those leftover banana pudding bananas immediately, or an easy-to-freeze way to eat later without risking spoiling, try these filling muffins. Essentially just a banana bread recipe with added chocolate chips and in a muffin form, you can pop these in the freezer or munch on them throughout the week. Depending on how big your muffin tin is, this makes between 12 and 15 muffins. Unlike the previous recipe, these are not dairy-free, but you can easily switch the butter and chocolate chips for plant-based alternatives.
Ingredients
½ cup butter, softened
⅔ cup sugar
2 eggs, room temperature and lightly beaten
4 ripe bananas, mashed with a fork
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1-2 cups chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line your muffin tin.
In a medium mixing bowl, cream your butter and sugar together then add eggs, bananas, and vanilla. Mix well.
In a separate bowl, whisk together your dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg, then add the dry to the wet mixture until well incorporated.
Fold in a cup of chocolate chips (or more if desired) and then divide the mix evenly in your muffin tin. Add additional chocolate chips to the top of each muffin.
Bake in a traditional oven for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the muffins. If you have a countertop air fryer/convection oven combo unit, bake for about 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Remove the muffins from the tin and allow them to cool on a rack before serving warm.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
