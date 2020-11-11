Wearing masks isn’t going away anytime soon, and frankly, when the first icy wind of winter hit my cheeks last week, I was glad to have half of it covered up with my cozy patterned face covering. Just because they’re required doesn’t mean your ever-growing collection of them has to be boring. Since mandates require them to be worn inside businesses, around the office, on trails and any public space where social distance cannot be guaranteed, ritz up what you’ve got or create new ones with fun patterns to jazz up your routine and maybe bring someone a smile under their mask. Here are a few ideas to get started.
Make your own mask
Making a mask is fairly simple and can be done with any sewing machine or hand-stitched easily if you’ve got the time.
Search for a printable mask pattern online, there are many depending on the style and size you’d like. Craftpassion.com has several different styles of free downloadable patterns including a windowed pattern that allows for modification for persons in the deaf and hard of hearing communities.
Materials for a pocket style mask
- Printed pattern
- A piece of fabric large enough for the pattern, plus material for the inner lining (can be same fabric)
- Elastic or ties
- Wire (optional for nose bridge)
Instructions
If your pattern came with their own set of instructions, follow them, otherwise, trace out your material from the printed pattern. Flip pattern to trace the opposite side, keeping in mind the direction of the fabric pattern. For example, if there are stripes on your fabric make sure they match up with the direction of the first traced section so when they are sewn together, they match.
Repeat the process for the inner lining then cut out the pieces with at least a ⅜ inch seam allowance.
Pin the outer layer pieces together with the inside of the fabric facing outward. Do the same for the inner lining and sew the curved edge.
Turn the pieces right side out and press the seam to one side, topstitch the outer layer if desired for a crisper line.
Fold ¼ inch inside in on the raw edges of the inner lining (no raw edge should show). Repeat for the outer layer.
Pin the layers together inside out and stitch the top and bottom of the mask together. Flip right side out from the side openings.
Fold the outer layer over ¼ inch and stitch to create a pocket for the elastic or ties to be pulled through. There should be an opening left on either side of the mask to insert a disposable filter.
Insert elastic and stitch to the desired length to fit the face comfortably but snugly.
Decorate masks you already have
Maybe you don’t want to spend the time getting your sewing machine to work, or maybe you already have several masks piling up near your door. For the plain Jane style masks, raid your craft boxes, drawers or head to your favorite supply store, and using whatever material you want (that can be easily washed, glitter may not be the best), add some embellishments.
Here are a few examples of what can be done:
Buttons and lace
All you need is a few inches of a pretty or delicate lace to add to the edges of the mask to give a little classic flair. Add some vintage buttons for some added pizazz and shine.
Paint
If you have puff paint taking up space or any other kind of fabric paint, it’s easy to paint some fun designs on a plain colored mask, use stencils or freehand your designs. If you have a folded style mask, pin it open on something to keep the layers open, I used an uncarved pumpkin from Halloween and it worked surprisingly well.
Remember, using too much paint reduces your ability to breathe easily, so be cautious where you put the bulk of your painted mask-erpiece.
Ribbon and written messages
Find a fun ribbon, maybe something that would otherwise seem dated on any other article of clothing, and stitch it to the edges of the mask. Add a nice message of greeting or kind word with paint or a fabric pen for an added touch.
Sequins
Stitching sequins on fabric is very time-consuming so be prepared to be hand stitching for a couple of hours and maybe keep a seam ripper near.
Trace out your desired design with chalk then carefully stitch the sequins in place. If you have a pocket in your mask, make sure not to stitch through it and keep your thread on one layer only, this allows use of the pocket for a disposable filter.
