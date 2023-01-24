I must admit: I thought I knew what Getter was all about. Looking at his name, his metal-inspired logo and his ever-present scowl — judging a book by its cover, I know — I thought the guy known to his loved ones as Tanner Petulla specialized in a grimy, bass-heavy style of electronic music that prioritizes chest-caving low-end over melody.
If his recent recorded material is any indication, I was wrong. Sure, there are some wicked drops, some aggressive beats and some deep bass, but Petulla’s sound is more nuanced than I imagined. His 2018 album “Visceral” is a tapestry of sparkling tones, psychedelic passages and cosmic pop vibes that prove Getter is more than just a bass-hammer.
He was supposed to play the Midtown Ballroom in September but that show was postponed to this weekend, so here’s your chance to get out and watch Getter show off his range.
Getter, with Prajekt, Ecstasy of Eden, Romz: $25, 8 p.m. Friday, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.