Catch EDM artist Getter Friday at the Midtown Ballroom.

I must admit: I thought I knew what Getter was all about. Looking at his name, his metal-inspired logo and his ever-present scowl — judging a book by its cover, I know — I thought the guy known to his loved ones as Tanner Petulla specialized in a grimy, bass-heavy style of electronic music that prioritizes chest-caving low-end over melody.

If his recent recorded material is any indication, I was wrong. Sure, there are some wicked drops, some aggressive beats and some deep bass, but Petulla’s sound is more nuanced than I imagined. His 2018 album “Visceral” is a tapestry of sparkling tones, psychedelic passages and cosmic pop vibes that prove Getter is more than just a bass-hammer.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

