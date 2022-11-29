10-barrel-brewing-sugar-high-pastry-stout-jon-abernathy.jpg

Sugar High, a sweet pastry stout emulating a dessert, is 10 Barrel Brewing Co.'s newest release in its specialty tinyHaus series.

 Jon Abernathy/For The Bulletin

10 Barrel Brewing Co. recently released the newest beer in its specialty tinyHaus series, Sugar High, a pastry stout infused with coconut and toasted almonds. The tinyHaus beers are creative, small batch brews created on the company’s innovation pilot brewery and released in limited quantities. The beers span a range of styles and are brewed in 20-barrel batches, with typically half being canned.

Sugar High, the 10th beer in the series, was brewed by R&D Brewmaster Tonya Cornett, who has been dabbling in pastry stouts for several years. For those unfamiliar with the term “pastry” stout, “it is a style of beer that is intentionally sweet, typically higher in alcohol and can have added ingredients to emulate a dessert,” she said via email. “These beers are very rich and tend to be over the top. It only takes a few sips to satisfy a sweet tooth.”

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

