The coverage of hurricane Ian brought back memories of family living in the central area of Florida and their preparation at the first warnings of a hurricane. They usually experienced landscape or roof damage but they were always grateful not to be living on either the West Coast or the East Coast.
I was stopped in my tracks when I heard one early news release from Florida. The report involved Mosaic Mining Co. and the concerns over their phosphate mines located in Polk, Hardee and several other counties. If the mines suffered damage the cost of fertilizer will be higher next spring. A news release several days later from Mosaic stated the fertilizer industry got very lucky as Mosaic missed the brunt of the storm. It is especially lucky for farmers and gardeners as the price of fertilizer has nearly tripled in the last two years.
I always thought I was connected to Florida. I was familiar with the festivals that celebrated the orange production, the sugar cane harvest, and the Strawberry Festival in February/March in Plant City. For years I thought Plant City was named after horticultural development and introductions of new plants. Eventually I learned that the city was named after a railroad tycoon and not the horticultural world of plants. Learning that Florida was a major producer of phosphate was a surprise.
Phosphorus is the 11th most common element on earth and is fundamental to all living things. It is essential for the creation of DNA, cell membranes, and for bone and teeth formation in humans. It is vital to farmers and gardeners for food production. Phosphorus cannot be manufactured. There is no substitute or synthetic version of it.
A fertilizer formula is labeled as N-P-K with a percentage of each. N is for the nitrogen content, P is for the phosphorus and the K is potassium. An easy way to remember their function is to think of “Up, Down & All Around.” Up, is for the nitrogen needed for leafy growth. Down, is for phosphorus which helps produce healthy roots, flowers and fruits. All Around, is for the potassium and the overall health, and resistance to water and insect stress.
As a consumer, it is important to know what those labels mean to make wise purchasing decisions. It is also important to know that both phosphorus and potassium are relatively immobile in soil, a few applications of both may last for years, especially if you have a soil rich in organic matter.
Studies are being done by governments throughout the world on how agriculture crops, as well as home gardens can be productive using more environmental awareness. Food scarcity is becoming a worldwide issue. So much so that the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has developed a program labelled the ‘4R’s’: right fertilizer, right rate, right time, right place.
Following the 4R’s gives us pause to think about how we garden. How do we purchase fertilizer? Is it by price or by content of NPK to fit our needs? Do we understand the application rate and follow it? Are we really aware of when the plants need fertilizer or do we randomly do the chore so we can cross it off our spring list?
Lastly, do we broadcast fertilizer over the entire garden or access the needs of the plant and place the fertilizer there. The last one would be harder to accomplish on a large commercial crop, but the point the commission is making is that too much fertilizer is being used when not necessary. The most important concept is to improve soil with compost, not fertilizers.
