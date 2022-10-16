The coverage of hurricane Ian brought back memories of family living in the central area of Florida and their preparation at the first warnings of a hurricane. They usually experienced landscape or roof damage but they were always grateful not to be living on either the West Coast or the East Coast.

I was stopped in my tracks when I heard one early news release from Florida. The report involved Mosaic Mining Co. and the concerns over their phosphate mines located in Polk, Hardee and several other counties. If the mines suffered damage the cost of fertilizer will be higher next spring. A news release several days later from Mosaic stated the fertilizer industry got very lucky as Mosaic missed the brunt of the storm. It is especially lucky for farmers and gardeners as the price of fertilizer has nearly tripled in the last two years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.