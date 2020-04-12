In the spirit of the GO! Magazine cover story this week on Taylor Morden’s “Project 88: Back to the Future Too,” and inspired by the J. Paul Getty Art Museum’s call for recreations of famous works of art, we think “You oughta be in pictures.”
Re-create your favorite (or not so favorite) scene or still from any film using only items you have available at your home, snap a photo and send it to us through Instagram (@bendbulletin) or email mwhittle@bendbulletin.com to get in on the fun and maybe get featured in next week’s GO! Magazine or Central Oregon Life section, highlighting an upcoming green-friendly holiday.
Please keep your photos PG-rated; this is a family show. To get an idea of what we’re looking for, here are some examples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.